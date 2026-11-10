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EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne Defied Doctors to Perform Final Farewell Show

Ozzy Osbourne defied doctors' advice to deliver his final farewell concert despite health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne defied doctors' advice to deliver his final farewell concert despite health concerns.

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Ozzy Osbourne turned a deaf ear to the advice of six doctors who told him his final performance could kill him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The heavy metal legend was so determined to hit the stage with his onetime band, Black Sabbath, on July 5, 2025, in his hometown of Birmingham, England, that the concert became his final bow, according to his widow, Sharon Osbourne.

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Ozzy Defied Doctors' Dire Final Warning

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Sharon Osbourne revealed that six doctors warned against Ozzy Osbourne's final performance due to serious health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne revealed that six doctors warned against Ozzy Osbourne's final performance due to serious health concerns.

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"They advised us not to do the show," Sharon said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "They said it would kill him."

The dire warnings came after Ozzy, 76, had spent a week in a British hospital following treatment in America. Sharon revealed six specialists gathered at the couple's home to assess the ailing rocker, including doctors who voiced concerns about his heart, lungs and Parkinson's disease.

But Ozzy wasn't about to let his final curtain call slip away.

"It's not an option. It's what I want," he reportedly insisted. "I know I'm dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way."

And that's exactly what he did – performing for thousands of fans at the star-studded Back to the Beginning concert, reuniting with his original Black Sabbath bandmates just 17 days before his death on July 22.

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Ozzy's Years of Devastating Health Battles

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Ozzy Osbourne reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert just 17 days before his death.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert just 17 days before his death.

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The rock icon had endured a brutal run of health setbacks for years.

A 2019 fall aggravated damage from a previous neck injury, leading to multiple spinal and neck surgeries.

In 2022, he underwent another major procedure after complications from earlier operations, and he later described years of physical weakness, nerve problems and grueling rehabilitation.

In addition, Ozzy battled Parkinson's, which affected his mobility, and suffered bouts of pneumonia and other infections. His health struggles were also reportedly compounded by emphysema.

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Ozzy's Final Curtain Call Revealed

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The rock legend's death certificate listed cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction among his causes and contributing conditions.
Source: MEGA

The rock legend's death certificate listed cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction among his causes and contributing conditions.

His death certificate listed cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction among the causes and contributing conditions.

By the time of his final show, the once-indestructible rocker was a shadow of his former hard-charging self – but his determination to perform remained unbroken.

Sharon said he was "lucky to go out that way," adding he "went out like a Viking."

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