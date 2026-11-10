EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne Defied Doctors to Perform Final Farewell Show

"They advised us not to do the show," Sharon said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "They said it would kill him."

The dire warnings came after Ozzy, 76, had spent a week in a British hospital following treatment in America. Sharon revealed six specialists gathered at the couple's home to assess the ailing rocker, including doctors who voiced concerns about his heart, lungs and Parkinson's disease.

But Ozzy wasn't about to let his final curtain call slip away.

"It's not an option. It's what I want," he reportedly insisted. "I know I'm dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way."

And that's exactly what he did – performing for thousands of fans at the star-studded Back to the Beginning concert, reuniting with his original Black Sabbath bandmates just 17 days before his death on July 22.