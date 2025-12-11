'Ozzy's Affairs Meant Nothing': Sharon Osbourne Admits Late Husband's Notorious Cheating Did Not 'Faze' Her — Unless The Rocker Brought Girls Back to Their House
Dec. 11 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne has sensationally claimed late husband Ozzy's notorious cheating "meant nothing."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music manager, 73, addressed their numerous marital scandals, mostly sparked by his infidelity, during her interview with Piers Morgan, her first since Ozzy's death in July.
'It Didn't Faze Me At All'
And she admitted the rocker's affairs only "fazed" her when he took women back to their home.
Sharon explained that for her whole life she'd been surrounded by "addicts and alcoholics and people like that, it was the 70s. It honestly didn't faze me at all," adding that her childhood with her violent father meant she was "so used to extreme behavior."
She added: "I know it's a whole thing with a lot of women, 'If you go with somebody else, that's it. It's over.' But we're all so different. It didn’t faze me."
Speaking about Ozzy bringing girls back to their house, she said: "A couple of times, it was like, 'I don’t like the fact you brought them to my house.' And it is my f---ing house. I would go to him, 'I furnished it!' That I didn't like."
Sex Addiction Led To Therapy
She reiterated though, "It never fazed me because I know what he’s like, and it means nothing. Means nothing."
Sharon, who shares three children with Ozzy – Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39 – was aware of the Black Sabbath frontman's wandering eye, admitting to in 2017 he had cheated on her with multiple women during their relationship, including "some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook."
Ozzy apologized in 2016 when it emerged he had been having an illicit four-year fling with Michelle Pugh.
The singer brushed off the tryst with his younger lover, insisting there was no emotional connection and said "sorry if Ms Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context."
First Interview Since Rocker's Death
In a statement released at the time by Ozzy's spokesman, he also apologised "to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with" as it was revealed he was having therapy for sex addiction.
Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon revealed Ozzy's final words before he died of heart failure at his home on July 22 just three weeks after performing a farewell gig with his bandmates in his hometown of Birmingham in the U.K.
Speaking through tears, she said: "I would have just gone with Ozzy… Oh, yeah, definitely, I've done everything I wanted to do."
Sharon also gushed over the love she received from her children which got her through his death saying: "They've been, they've been, excuse me, unbelievably, just magnificent with me, all three of them."
Asked if her kids were the reason she was "still hanging in there", she continued: "Years ago, when I had one of my mental breakdowns, I went into a little facility to help with my head.
"And there were two girls over there — they didn't know each other, but they were in there, each mother had committed suicide, and I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives, and I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids."
She added: "Grief has now become my friend… It is very weird to me, you know, when you love someone that much and you're grieving for them, it's what I have to live with, and I'll get used to it. I will, I have to, you know, things move on."