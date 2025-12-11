'Ozzy's Affairs Meant Nothing': Sharon Osbourne Admits Late Husband's Notorious Cheating Did Not 'Faze' Her — Unless The Rocker Brought Girls Back to Their House

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music manager, 73, addressed their numerous marital scandals, mostly sparked by his infidelity, during her interview with Piers Morgan , her first since Ozzy's death in July .

Sharon insists Ozzy's cheating 'did not mean anything' because he was an 'addict'.

And she admitted the rocker's affairs only "fazed" her when he took women back to their home.

Sharon explained that for her whole life she'd been surrounded by "addicts and alcoholics and people like that, it was the 70s. It honestly didn't faze me at all," adding that her childhood with her violent father meant she was "so used to extreme behavior."

She added: "I know it's a whole thing with a lot of women, 'If you go with somebody else, that's it. It's over.' But we're all so different. It didn’t faze me."

Speaking about Ozzy bringing girls back to their house, she said: "A couple of times, it was like, 'I don’t like the fact you brought them to my house.' And it is my f---ing house. I would go to him, 'I furnished it!' That I didn't like."