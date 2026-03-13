EXCLUSIVE: Oscars 'Being Guarded By SWAT Team and Anti-Drone Tech' As Fears Mount Over Terrorist 'Spectacular' Strike Threat

Another security source involved in preparations said the Oscars will now "be guarded by SWAT teams and anti-drone technology because of fears of a potential terrorist spectacular."

They said: "Security around the Oscars this year has been ramped up to a level most people in the industry have never seen before. The situation involving Iran has put authorities and organizers on edge, and there is a real sense that everyone involved, from law enforcement to private protection teams, is operating on the highest possible alert because of fears that a terror group could attempt some kind of high-profile attack."

One of the biggest concerns security planners are grappling with is the rapid evolution of modern weapons technology.

Devices that once required sophisticated military infrastructure can now be launched or operated remotely, and that creates a new set of challenges when you are trying to protect a globally televised event in the middle of a major city.

The source added: "Because of that risk, specialized units including SWAT teams are actively monitoring the skies around the venue, particularly for drones that could potentially be carrying explosive devices or surveillance equipment.

"Counter-drone systems and airspace monitoring have become a crucial part of the security operation."

Authorities across California have also strengthened security around large public gatherings after tensions escalated in the Middle East and after a failed double bombing attempt by suspected ISIS militants outside New York's official mayoral residence last weekend.

Officials said the Dolby Theatre is now surrounded by heavy barricades, a tightly controlled perimeter stretching roughly a mile, and constant surveillance, while specialist response units and sharpshooters remain on standby.

One security official involved in the planning said the message from authorities was clear.

They said: "Everyone involved understands that if there were any kind of incident during an event of this scale, it would be catastrophic, not just because of the number of people present, but because the Oscars ceremony is watched all over the world. That's why the approach this year has been zero tolerance for risk."

The directive to put safety above everything else has come from the very highest levels of leadership within law enforcement and security planning. The message has been clear, every possible precaution must be taken to protect the guests, the staff, and the public around the venue.