EXCLUSIVE: Oscars 'Being Guarded By SWAT Team and Anti-Drone Tech' As Fears Mount Over Terrorist 'Spectacular' Strike Threat
March 13 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Conan O'Brien is set to host the 98th Academy Awards under extraordinary security after officials and private protection teams warned the ceremony could face heightened risks – with SWAT teams, anti-drone systems, and a ring of security reportedly deployed amid fears of a potential "spectacular" terror attack targeting one of Hollywood's most visible events.
O'Brien, 62, will front the now-high alert ceremony Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where nominees and guests including Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet are expected to gather for the film industry's biggest night.
Behind the red carpet spectacle, however, law enforcement agencies, including the F.B.I., Homeland Security, and the Los Angeles Police Department, are throwing a ring of steel around the event after intelligence suggested Iran may have explored launching drones toward the U.S. West Coast following recent American military action.
Officials stress there is no confirmed plot targeting the Oscars specifically, but the alert has prompted expanded coordination between federal authorities and private security teams tasked with protecting the event.
Producers Emphasize Safety Measures For Ceremony
Raj Kapoor, executive producer of the Oscars, acknowledged the tense climate surrounding the ceremony while emphasizing the scale of security preparations behind the scenes.
He said: "I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world."
Kapoor added: "We have the support of the F.B.I. and the L.A.P.D., and it's a close collaboration."
He also said: "This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they're standing outside the barricades.
"We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome.
"It's our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support. It's something that we don't take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for."
Celebrities 'Nervous About Potential Threats'
But behind the scenes, security professionals told us anxiety has quietly spread among some of the high-profile guests expected to walk the red carpet.
A private security contractor working with several A-list attendees said: "There is genuine unease behind the scenes because everyone understands the Oscars is one of the most visible events in the world. If someone wanted attention, that stage would deliver it."
He said: "Clients are now asking detailed questions about evacuation routes, airspace monitoring, and how quickly the venue could be locked down if something appeared in the sky."
The contractor added: "No one is saying the threat is certain, but the fact federal agencies issued the alert has made people jittery.
"When you start talking about drones launched from offshore vessels, that immediately raises the stakes."
SWAT Teams And Anti Drone Technology Deployed
Another security source involved in preparations said the Oscars will now "be guarded by SWAT teams and anti-drone technology because of fears of a potential terrorist spectacular."
They said: "Security around the Oscars this year has been ramped up to a level most people in the industry have never seen before. The situation involving Iran has put authorities and organizers on edge, and there is a real sense that everyone involved, from law enforcement to private protection teams, is operating on the highest possible alert because of fears that a terror group could attempt some kind of high-profile attack."
One of the biggest concerns security planners are grappling with is the rapid evolution of modern weapons technology.
Devices that once required sophisticated military infrastructure can now be launched or operated remotely, and that creates a new set of challenges when you are trying to protect a globally televised event in the middle of a major city.
The source added: "Because of that risk, specialized units including SWAT teams are actively monitoring the skies around the venue, particularly for drones that could potentially be carrying explosive devices or surveillance equipment.
"Counter-drone systems and airspace monitoring have become a crucial part of the security operation."
Authorities across California have also strengthened security around large public gatherings after tensions escalated in the Middle East and after a failed double bombing attempt by suspected ISIS militants outside New York's official mayoral residence last weekend.
Officials said the Dolby Theatre is now surrounded by heavy barricades, a tightly controlled perimeter stretching roughly a mile, and constant surveillance, while specialist response units and sharpshooters remain on standby.
One security official involved in the planning said the message from authorities was clear.
They said: "Everyone involved understands that if there were any kind of incident during an event of this scale, it would be catastrophic, not just because of the number of people present, but because the Oscars ceremony is watched all over the world. That's why the approach this year has been zero tolerance for risk."
The directive to put safety above everything else has come from the very highest levels of leadership within law enforcement and security planning. The message has been clear, every possible precaution must be taken to protect the guests, the staff, and the public around the venue.