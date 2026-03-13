EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Terror Attack Alert — Conan O'Brien and A-Listers 'Quaking' Over Fears of Iran Drone Strike

The 98th Academy Awards will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Conan O'Brien, 62, and attended by leading nominees including Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet .

Conan O'Brien and Hollywood's biggest stars are bracing for what insiders have told RadarOnline.com will be a night overshadowed by fear – after a chilling alert Iran could attempt a drone strike against California as the Oscars unfold.

Authorities said the intelligence is precautionary and lacks confirmed targets or timing, but the alert has triggered coordination between federal agencies, Los Angeles police and private security units guarding Hollywood's most high-profile event.

But behind the usual glamour of the red carpet, security teams have quietly escalated precautions after the F.B.I. warned law enforcement Iran may have explored launching drones toward the U.S. west coast as retaliation for recent American military action.

Raj Kapoor, executive producer of the Oscars, acknowledged the tense backdrop while insisting organizers are relying on extensive security planning to protect the event.

He said: "I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world.

"We have the support of the F.B.I. and the L.A.P.D., and it's a close collaboration.

"This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they're standing outside the barricades. We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome.

"It's our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support.

"It's something that we don't take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for."