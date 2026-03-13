EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Terror Attack Alert — Conan O'Brien and A-Listers 'Quaking' Over Fears of Iran Drone Strike
March 13 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Conan O'Brien and Hollywood's biggest stars are bracing for what insiders have told RadarOnline.com will be a night overshadowed by fear – after a chilling alert Iran could attempt a drone strike against California as the Oscars unfold.
The 98th Academy Awards will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Conan O'Brien, 62, and attended by leading nominees including Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet.
But behind the usual glamour of the red carpet, security teams have quietly escalated precautions after the F.B.I. warned law enforcement Iran may have explored launching drones toward the U.S. west coast as retaliation for recent American military action.
Authorities said the intelligence is precautionary and lacks confirmed targets or timing, but the alert has triggered coordination between federal agencies, Los Angeles police and private security units guarding Hollywood's most high-profile event.
Oscars Producers Stress Extensive Security Planning
Raj Kapoor, executive producer of the Oscars, acknowledged the tense backdrop while insisting organizers are relying on extensive security planning to protect the event.
He said: "I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world.
"We have the support of the F.B.I. and the L.A.P.D., and it's a close collaboration.
"This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they're standing outside the barricades. We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome.
"It's our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support.
"It's something that we don't take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for."
Celebrities 'Anxious Behind The Scenes'
One private security contractor who works with several A-list celebrities expected to attend the ceremony said anxiety has spread among those preparing to walk the red carpet.
He told us: "There is genuine unease behind the scenes because everyone understands the Oscars is one of the most visible events in the world. If someone wanted attention, that stage would deliver it.
"Clients are now asking detailed questions about evacuation routes, airspace monitoring and how quickly the venue could be locked down if something appeared in the sky."
"No one is saying the threat is certain, but the fact federal agencies issued the alert has made people jittery.
"When you start talking about drones launched from offshore vessels, that immediately raises the stakes.
"The industry has been told security will be extremely tight, but some celebrities are still nervous because the technology involved means threats can come from places you cannot easily see."
Law enforcement agencies across California have moved to reinforce security around major gatherings as tensions rise following the escalating conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.
Officials say surveillance, intelligence sharing, and protective measures have been expanded around the Oscars venue, including increased patrols, controlled perimeters, and specialist response units.
Authorities emphasize there is no confirmed plot targeting the ceremony itself, but they say the alert has prompted heightened vigilance as Hollywood prepares for one of its most globally watched nights in showbiz.