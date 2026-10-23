Oregon School Shooting: Police Had Been Called to Suspect's Home Multiple Times Before Deadly Attack

Police responded to the Bend, Oregon, home of 16-year-old Griffin J. John II multiple times in the years before he allegedly killed four people at Silver Rail Elementary School, according to a police call log obtained by TMZ.

The records show officers were sent to the family residence for a range of incidents beginning in 2023, including harassment, a noise complaint and a domestic dispute.

The calls do not, however, establish a connection between those earlier encounters and the October 15 school shooting.

In one March 2, 2023, entry, a woman accused John's mother, Shauntai May Nickerson, of causing her physical injury. The available records do not identify who made each call, who was involved, or what happened after police arrived.