OnlyFans Model Courtney Tailor Says She Only Dates 'Rich Black Guys' In Interview Weeks Before BF's Fatal Stabbing

"No, that's not true. I only date Black guys. Especially Black guys … Let me clarify, I only date rich Black guys," Clenney, who goes by the last name Tailor on her social media accounts, said before discussing how she doesn't like to be controlled in relationships.

Clenney called 911 around 5 PM last weekend after an alleged domestic dispute between the couple took place on Sunday evening. Obumseli, 27, was ultimately rushed to the hospital, where he later died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Her attorney, Frank Prieto, has since argued that Clenney was acting in self-defense amid their dispute. At this time, the influencer has not been named or charged in the incident as officials investigate what happened.