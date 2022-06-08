'I Am So Disgusted': OnlyFans Model Claims She 'Slept' With Josh Duggar In 2015

An OnlyFans model by the name of Karlie Brooks recently came forward and claimed she was paid a “generous” sum of money to sleep with convicted sex offender Josh Duggar, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes just days after the disgraced reality star was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, Brooks posted a video to TikTok claiming she was paid to have sex with Duggar in 2015.