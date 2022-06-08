Embattled CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Caught Red-Handed Sanitizing Coverage Of His Imminent Ouster

Embattled Brian Stelter — the scandal plagued Chief Media Correspondent at CNN — used his own newsletter on Tuesday night to bury news that he is on the nose to the cable giant’s new boss, Chris Licht.

As Radar previously reported, CNN’s new boss placed anchors Brian Stelter, Jim Acosta and Don Lemon on notice and warned the trio that they would be fired unless they adapt to the network’s new mandate to be less partisan.