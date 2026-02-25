EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Real X-rated Earnings Revealed — After Adult Content Star Sleeps With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours and Sets World Sex Record
Feb. 25 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Lily Phillips made $32,000 a week in 2025 and has become a multi-millionaire from her controversial stunts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 24-year-old adult content creator slept with 101 men in one day and made a film about it; then, in June, claimed to have broken the world record of 1,113 men in just 12 hours.
How Much Has Lily Phillips Made From Sex Stunts?
Last year, Phillips' parents broke down in tears and begged her to stop her risky job, which started as an OnlyFans creator and turned into something a lot more X-rated.
This includes her major stunt of bedding over a century of men, which was filmed in a YouTube documentary, I Slept with 100 Men in One Day, and was released late last year.
Lily Phillips Ltd's newly published accounts revealed the OnlyFans star made $1.66million in the last 12 months up to 28 February 2025.
This works out at $4,565 a day, which is $31,960 per week. The firm has a colossal $1.95million "cash in the bank."
The accounts also disclose Phillips has now employed someone to help with her booming business empire.
In August, she appeared on UK TV presenter Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over podcast, where her mom and dad also spoke out.
Lily Phillips' Parents Plea Revealed
"When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter," her mother, Emma, explained.
"We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like 'no, no.'"
Her dad, Lindsay, continued: "If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight... It's the 'degradingness' of it and making sure that she’s safe.
'Is It Money?'
"Sometimes we think have we done anything wrong with her upbringing, well, as far as I'm concerned, we've had nothing but nice times and love … Is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house."
"You could have everything you want Lily, if you gave it all up now," he added.