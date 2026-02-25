EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Real X-rated Earnings Revealed — After Adult Content Star Sleeps With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours and Sets World Sex Record

Last year, Phillips' parents broke down in tears and begged her to stop her risky job, which started as an OnlyFans creator and turned into something a lot more X-rated.

This includes her major stunt of bedding over a century of men, which was filmed in a YouTube documentary, I Slept with 100 Men in One Day, and was released late last year.

Lily Phillips Ltd's newly published accounts revealed the OnlyFans star made $1.66million in the last 12 months up to 28 February 2025.