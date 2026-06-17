Olivia Wilde Admits Controversial Romance With Harry Styles Left People 'Pissed' Off: 'Our Happiness Made Them Mad'

Wilde made it clear there was no overlap between her romance with Styles and the breakdown of her nearly 10-year relationship with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, which produced two children.

The pair decided to split in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown began, although they didn't announce it until November of that year, by which point buzz had already begun that Wilde was involved with Styles.

"I always remember the date cause it was my birthday, but this is March 2020. March 10th. And Jason and I had been having a rough time of it for a while. Like we had a real bumpy bumpy ride. And we were driving home from my birthday party one of my friends had had. And I said, 'Did you give me a birthday present?' And he said 'What would I get you, Olivia? I don't know you.' And he wasn't wrong. We didn't know each other anymore," she revealed.

Wilde added, "And that was a point when we realized it was over, and it was f------ tough, and it brought us to the place of like, 'okay, this is done. We're going to end this.' And then, literally two days later, there was lockdown."