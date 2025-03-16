Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > D.B. Cooper

Revealed: The NUCLEAR BOMB and Ransom Theory That Could Finally Crack Mystery D.B. Cooper Hijacking Case — Thanks To Microscopic Evidence From Clip-On Tie

Sketch photo of D.B. Cooper
Source: FBI

New evidence has been discovered in the D.B. Cooper case.

Profile Image

March 16 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Independent investigators have uncovered groundbreaking evidence connected to the nuclear bomb, which could finally reveal the true identity of the elusive plane hijacker D.B. Cooper.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the evidence extracted from a clip-on tie left behind by Cooper during his infamous heist in 1971, which has sparked a new direction in the investigation, potentially unmasking the suspect after decades of mystery.

Article continues below advertisement
nuclear bomb theory crack mystery db cooper hijacking case evidence
Source: FBI

The clip-on tie left behind by D.B. Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI scientist Tom Kaye, who has been instrumental in analyzing the tie, alongside investigator Eric Ulis, made the groundbreaking find. Through their advanced testing, they identified rare particles consistent with aerospace industry metals on the tie.

The particle is a compound of thorium and uranium, which Ulis said was the "single most important particle ever discovered on Cooper's tie".

He explained: "The reason why is because it appears to relate to an alloy that was being worked on in the latter half of the 1960s as a prospective nuclear fuel for a very specific type of nuclear reactor called a molten salt reactor."

Their investigation led them to a now-defunct specialty metals facility, Rem-Cru Titanium, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they believe Cooper may have worked.

Subsequent research into the facility's records pinpointed engineer Vince Peterson as the primary suspect, matching eyewitness descriptions of Cooper.

Article continues below advertisement
nuclear bomb theory crack mystery db cooper hijacking case evidence
Source: FBI

D.B. Cooper, the mystery highjacker who grabbed $200,000 in ransom and parachuted out of a plane in 1971.

Article continues below advertisement

On November 24, 1971, a man identifying himself as "Dan Cooper" commandeered Northwest Airlines Flight 305 while en route from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington.

Threatening to detonate a bomb in his briefcase, Cooper demanded a hefty ransom of $200,000 in cash and four parachutes for the lives of the passengers and crew onboard.

After receiving the ransom upon landing in Seattle, Cooper ordered the aircraft to refuel and then parachuted out of the plane over southwest Washington, never to be seen again.

Despite extensive investigations over 50 years, the perpetrator remained at large, leaving behind only a few clues, notably a JCPenney clip-on tie.

Article continues below advertisement
nuclear bomb theory crack mystery db cooper hijacking case evidence
Source: Eric Ulis official website

Eric Ulis has been investigating the D.B. Cooper case for the last 15 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite initial suspicions, Peterson’s daughter, Julie Dunbar, refuted the claims against her late father. However, the discovery of thorium and uranium compounds on the tie has shifted focus to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee as a potential workplace for Cooper.

With ties to Oak Ridge’s nuclear projects and Raleigh filter-tipped cigarettes from the nearby area, Ulis indicated a plausible connection between Cooper and the laboratory.

Ulis found out that there was a longtime employee of Oak Ridge named Ralph Cooper who worked at the lab from 1962 to 1997.

Ralph had a brother named Dan, who was accidentally shot dead by police in 1960 while helping law enforcement search for a fugitive cop killer near his home in Heiskell, Tennessee.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Photo of Erik and Lyle Menendez

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Murdering Menendez Brothers Prison Hell After They Were Attacked Behind Bars as Freedom Bids Keep Failing

Photo of Aaron Goodwin, Victoria Goodwin

'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin's wife Victoria Arrested Over Joe Exotic-Style 'Murder For Hire' Plot Involving Florida Prison Inmate

Article continues below advertisement
nuclear bomb theory crack mystery db cooper hijacking case evidence
Source: FBI; MEGA

Some believe D.B. Cooper was actually U.S. Army paratrooper vet Robert W. Rackstraw.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ulis theorized it's possible that D.B. was one of Ralph's colleagues and used his brother's name as an alias for a potential "wink-and-nod" reference.

He claimed: "It's possible that D.B. Cooper knew of this story because it was well reported in the media at the time.

"Maybe it was a subtle reference, or maybe it's just a name he subconsciously latched onto.

"Who knows? But it's something interesting to consider as this investigation moves forward."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.