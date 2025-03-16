Revealed: The NUCLEAR BOMB and Ransom Theory That Could Finally Crack Mystery D.B. Cooper Hijacking Case — Thanks To Microscopic Evidence From Clip-On Tie
Independent investigators have uncovered groundbreaking evidence connected to the nuclear bomb, which could finally reveal the true identity of the elusive plane hijacker D.B. Cooper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the evidence extracted from a clip-on tie left behind by Cooper during his infamous heist in 1971, which has sparked a new direction in the investigation, potentially unmasking the suspect after decades of mystery.
FBI scientist Tom Kaye, who has been instrumental in analyzing the tie, alongside investigator Eric Ulis, made the groundbreaking find. Through their advanced testing, they identified rare particles consistent with aerospace industry metals on the tie.
The particle is a compound of thorium and uranium, which Ulis said was the "single most important particle ever discovered on Cooper's tie".
He explained: "The reason why is because it appears to relate to an alloy that was being worked on in the latter half of the 1960s as a prospective nuclear fuel for a very specific type of nuclear reactor called a molten salt reactor."
Their investigation led them to a now-defunct specialty metals facility, Rem-Cru Titanium, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they believe Cooper may have worked.
Subsequent research into the facility's records pinpointed engineer Vince Peterson as the primary suspect, matching eyewitness descriptions of Cooper.
On November 24, 1971, a man identifying himself as "Dan Cooper" commandeered Northwest Airlines Flight 305 while en route from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington.
Threatening to detonate a bomb in his briefcase, Cooper demanded a hefty ransom of $200,000 in cash and four parachutes for the lives of the passengers and crew onboard.
After receiving the ransom upon landing in Seattle, Cooper ordered the aircraft to refuel and then parachuted out of the plane over southwest Washington, never to be seen again.
Despite extensive investigations over 50 years, the perpetrator remained at large, leaving behind only a few clues, notably a JCPenney clip-on tie.
Despite initial suspicions, Peterson’s daughter, Julie Dunbar, refuted the claims against her late father. However, the discovery of thorium and uranium compounds on the tie has shifted focus to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee as a potential workplace for Cooper.
With ties to Oak Ridge’s nuclear projects and Raleigh filter-tipped cigarettes from the nearby area, Ulis indicated a plausible connection between Cooper and the laboratory.
Ulis found out that there was a longtime employee of Oak Ridge named Ralph Cooper who worked at the lab from 1962 to 1997.
Ralph had a brother named Dan, who was accidentally shot dead by police in 1960 while helping law enforcement search for a fugitive cop killer near his home in Heiskell, Tennessee.
Ulis theorized it's possible that D.B. was one of Ralph's colleagues and used his brother's name as an alias for a potential "wink-and-nod" reference.
He claimed: "It's possible that D.B. Cooper knew of this story because it was well reported in the media at the time.
"Maybe it was a subtle reference, or maybe it's just a name he subconsciously latched onto.
"Who knows? But it's something interesting to consider as this investigation moves forward."