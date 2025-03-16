Revealed: The NUCLEAR BOMB and Ransom Theory That Could Finally Crack Mystery D.B. Cooper Hijacking Case — Thanks To Microscopic Evidence From Clip-On Tie

FBI scientist Tom Kaye, who has been instrumental in analyzing the tie, alongside investigator Eric Ulis, made the groundbreaking find. Through their advanced testing, they identified rare particles consistent with aerospace industry metals on the tie.

The particle is a compound of thorium and uranium, which Ulis said was the "single most important particle ever discovered on Cooper's tie".

He explained: "The reason why is because it appears to relate to an alloy that was being worked on in the latter half of the 1960s as a prospective nuclear fuel for a very specific type of nuclear reactor called a molten salt reactor."

Their investigation led them to a now-defunct specialty metals facility, Rem-Cru Titanium, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they believe Cooper may have worked.

Subsequent research into the facility's records pinpointed engineer Vince Peterson as the primary suspect, matching eyewitness descriptions of Cooper.