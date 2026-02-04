Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Royal Family
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian Royal Family 'Shaken to its Core' By Arrest of Crown Princess' Son Over 'Knife Threats' on Eve of His Rape Trial

Photo of Marius Borg Hoiby
Source: MEGA

Marius Borg Hoiby is facing years behind bars.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Marius Borg Hoiby is at the center of a criminal case that has shaken Norway's monarchy "to its core" – with the arrest of the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit intensifying pressure on the royal household just as his rape trial begins.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Hoiby, 29, the eldest child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit – from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon – was arrested in Oslo over the weekend on suspicion of assault, threatening a woman with a knife, and breaching a restraining order.

Article continues below advertisement

Marius Borg Hoiby Detained Before Trial

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Marius Borg Hoiby and Princess Mette-Marit
Source: MEGA

Police arrested Marius Borg Hoiby in Oslo for suspicion of assault and breaching a restraining order.

Article continues below advertisement

Cops confirmed he will remain in custody for four weeks after judges at the Oslo district court ruled there was a significant risk he would reoffend.

The arrest came on the eve of a trial in which Hoiby now faces 38 charges, including four counts of rape, alongside allegations of sexual molestation, bodily harm, and serious narcotics offenses, with the legal proceedings against him scheduled to run until March 19.

Police said the latest allegations relate to an ex-girlfriend and mirror an earlier admitted attack in 2024 at her apartment in the Frogner district, where Hoiby smashed a chandelier and stuck a knife into a wall.

He has previously acknowledged acting under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Judges ordered his detention until March 2, citing the gravity of the alleged conduct.

Article continues below advertisement

Marius Borg Hoiby Faces Years Behind Bars

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon
Source: MEGA

Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologized publicly for her past contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

On the morning of Tuesday, February 3, Hoiby pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, standing in court and muttering a negative response when asked to enter his plea.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said, "He will neither be treated more leniently nor more severely because of his family."

Hoiby pleaded guilty to some lesser offenses and faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted.

The investigation has uncovered allegations that four women were raped while asleep or heavily intoxicated between 2018 and 2024, with some incidents allegedly filmed.

Six additional charges were added last month, including transporting 3.5kg of cannabis in 2020, an offense he has admitted without receiving payment.

Article continues below advertisement

An 'Embarrassing' Epstein Connection

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Marius Borg Hoiby
Source: MEGA

Hoiby admitted to transporting three and a half kilograms of cannabis in 2020.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Jeffrey Epstein Prison Death 'Body Swap' Theory Resurfaces in Wake of 3 Million-Page DoJ Document Dump on Pedophile Sex Trafficker

Photo of Reshona Landfair

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Child Abuse Victim Reshona Landfair Brands Justice System Racist for Repeatedly Playing Abuse Footage in Court — 'If I Were a Caucasian Girl Who Got Peed On, It Would Have Been Different'

Article continues below advertisement

The case has landed amid broader turmoil for the royal family, which now faces renewed scrutiny of its role and judgment.

A senior political source said the arrest had left the institution "shaken to its core," adding that the timing – on the eve of a televised trial – risked deepening public unease about the monarchy's standing.

Norway's royal household has sought to distance itself from the proceedings.

Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit will not attend the trial, nor will King Harald V or Queen Sonja.

Hoiby, who is not a formal member of the royal household, previously held a diplomatic passport that was revoked last year.

The monarchy is also contending with fallout from newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, which referenced Mette-Marit's past contact with the financier.

At the weekend, she apologized publicly, saying she "deeply regretted" her "poor judgment" and adding: "It is just embarrassing."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon
Source: MEGA

The prosecutor stated the family's status would not influence the legal outcome.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Mette-Marit and former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland had "demonstrated poor judgment," stressing that being named in documents did not imply wrongdoing.

Historian and royal commentator Trond Noren Isaksen said the accumulation of scandals had "obviously" damaged the royal family's standing, though support for the monarchy remained around 70 per cent.

"This won't even reach a simple majority," he said, referring to proposals to replace the monarchy with a republic, as parliament prepares for another debate under an increasingly unforgiving spotlight.

He added: "There are some parties that will vote in favor of it, and there are also some MPs who will break with the party line to vote in favour of the proposal. But we know it won't be enough to introduce a republic."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.