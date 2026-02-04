EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian Royal Family 'Shaken to its Core' By Arrest of Crown Princess' Son Over 'Knife Threats' on Eve of His Rape Trial

Cops confirmed he will remain in custody for four weeks after judges at the Oslo district court ruled there was a significant risk he would reoffend.

The arrest came on the eve of a trial in which Hoiby now faces 38 charges, including four counts of rape, alongside allegations of sexual molestation, bodily harm, and serious narcotics offenses, with the legal proceedings against him scheduled to run until March 19.

Police said the latest allegations relate to an ex-girlfriend and mirror an earlier admitted attack in 2024 at her apartment in the Frogner district, where Hoiby smashed a chandelier and stuck a knife into a wall.

He has previously acknowledged acting under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Judges ordered his detention until March 2, citing the gravity of the alleged conduct.