North Korea Issues Strict No-Fun Policies Ahead Of Nation's Week-Long Mourning Of Ex-Leader Kim Jong Il

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from 1994 until his death on December 17, 2011. The country demanded a solemn attitude from its people in remembrance of the late dictator.

The orders that banned singing, celebrations, and alcohol began on December 13 and are set to conclude on Tuesday, December 20.

A North Korean citizen spoke anonymously to Radio Free Asia's Korean Service on December 14 and explained the memorial orders.

"You must never drink alcohol or engage in entertainment such as singing or drinking during the period of commemoration," the insider stated.

Citizens were also told to tone down any gatherings during the period of commemoration.