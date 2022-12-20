North Korea Issues Strict No-Fun Policies Ahead Of Nation's Week-Long Mourning Of Ex-Leader Kim Jong Il
North Korea has issued strict orders to its citizens, banning all things fun during the country's week-long mourning for Kim Jong Il's 11-year death anniversary. Of course, he was the father of the current leader, Kim Jong Un, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Under the severe orders issued by North Korea's current dictator, drinking alcohol, singing, and celebrations of any kind are strictly prohibited.
Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from 1994 until his death on December 17, 2011. The country demanded a solemn attitude from its people in remembrance of the late dictator.
The orders that banned singing, celebrations, and alcohol began on December 13 and are set to conclude on Tuesday, December 20.
A North Korean citizen spoke anonymously to Radio Free Asia's Korean Service on December 14 and explained the memorial orders.
"You must never drink alcohol or engage in entertainment such as singing or drinking during the period of commemoration," the insider stated.
Citizens were also told to tone down any gatherings during the period of commemoration.
Festivities such as weddings, birthdays, funerals, and Jesa, which is a ceremony honoring the dead, were expected to be scaled back dramatically to not overshadow the mourning period of the late dictator.
"The atmosphere of fear that controls and pressures the residents will be strong during the commemoration period," the source continued on the orders. "If you do not watch yourself and are not careful during this time, you may get into serious trouble."
North Korean politicians and government-affiliated workers were also harshly warned to refrain from making political statements or any criticism during the week. They were allegedly threatened with the use of secret agents to keep citizens in line with the ordinance.
Additionally, the country restricted travel between parts of North Korea during the commemoration.
The anonymous source shared that even an attempt to bribe an official for a travel pass would be hard to come by under the brutal reign of control that was heightened with the mourning orders.
Another North Korean resident, from the province of North Hamgyong, recalled the alleged threat to citizens. The anonymous source, who also chose to hide their identity for security reasons, said that citizens were warned to "be careful about what [they] say and do."
They claimed that the central government sent neighborhood watch units to the province to enforce security, in addition to pushing pro-Kim Jong II propaganda during the period.
"'Documentaries about Kim Jong Il's achievements and his love for the people are being aired on television every day," the anonymous citizen stated. "Various memorial-related events such as museum visits, intensive lectures, and commemorative lectures are continuously being held, but they always end with a theme of endless loyalty to Kim Jong Un."
The source added that December is a particularly "exhausting" time of year for the people of North Korea, as the month focuses on the Kim dynasty with an additional celebration for the birth of Kim Jong Il's mother, Kim Jong Sook.