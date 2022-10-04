'Original Correspondence' Between Ex-Prez Donald Trump & North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un Among Missing White House Documents

Ex-President Donald Trump’s legal team was warned by the National Archives that a number of official White House documents were still missing, including a correspondence between Trump and Kim Jong-Un, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a shocking development to come as Trump’s legal team continues to battle the Justice Department over the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI’s raid on the property in August, a letter released by the Archives on Monday shows Trump’s team was warned about missing documents as early as May 2021.