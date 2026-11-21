EXCLUSIVE: Norah O'Donnell 'Sparks CBS Jealousy With Career Comeback'
Nov. 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Norah O'Donnell has transitioned from CBS Evening News to become a full-time correspondent for the revamped 60 Minutes and return as anchor of CBS Mornings, and sources said a promotional image raised eyebrows by placing her front and center – with daytime colleagues Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Margaret Brennan literally standing behind her.
CBS News Photo Sparks Fresh Controversy
"People were looking at this picture and understanding what it said about the future of CBS News," a source told RadarOnline.com.
The pic was subsequently changed to one of the three stars standing side by side.
Norah O'Donnell Emerges as CBS Survivor
"Norah knows the network, she knows how to handle the biggest stories, and she knows how to handle the new bosses," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Tony Dokoupil is a nice guy, Margaret Brennan is very smart, and Gayle King has powerful connections, but Norah is a real survivor."