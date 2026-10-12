EXCLUSIVE: Nolan Wells' Family Demands Answers After Death Case Is Closed

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who has been leading the Wells family's legal team, said in a statement those trying to close the investigation into Wells' death are doing so "without getting to the bottom of what caused the blunt force trauma to the back of his head and body."

Racial tensions flared following the death of the high school football player, whose body was found floating adrift two days after he went missing following an excursion off of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the Fourth of July.

However, Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath recently released a video statement saying: "The narrative that three white boys and a Black boy went to an island, and only three white friends returned, spread like wildfire. This was false."

McIlrath explained Wells went to Horn Island with buddies and "connected" with more people there.