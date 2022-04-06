Noella Bergener's Mom Serves 'RHOC' Star's Estranged Husband James With Divorce Papers

"To this date, James has not visited our son or giving me any explanation for his departure. He has fled the state to evade service," she wrote in December. "My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner, and his brand."

James fought back against the allegations. He released a fiery video accusing his ex of being hungry for fame and willing to say anything for headlines.

He denied not supporting his ex or their son. James filed for divorce from Noella in Puerto Rico but it appears the Bravo star is still moving her case in the US forward.