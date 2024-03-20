Judge Approves Nipsey Hussle’s Children’s $5 Million Inheritance Payments Despite Protest From Alleged Creditor
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge shut down an alleged creditor’s attempt to delay Nipsey Hussle’s estate from being closed — and his children are not set to be paid their first inheritance check.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court denied songwriter Tasleema Yasin's plea to keep the case open to allow her to fight Nipsey’s family over an alleged debt.
As we first reported, Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam, appointed the administrator of the late rapper’s estate following his 2019 death, submitted his final report earlier this year.
Sam said he had handled all the financial matters including debts. In addition, he provided a summary of the musician’s assets and a breakdown of the money his two children would receive.
The report revealed Nipsey’s property and assets were worth around $11 million — and his daughter Emani and son Kross would be paid around $5 million and continue to receive annual payments from the estate.
Yasin’s motion asked that the payouts not be made until a dispute she had was heard.
In 2019, Yasin filed a creditor’s claim against the estate over alleged unpaid royalties for the track Hussle & Motivation that she worked on with Nipsey.
The song was released months before Nipsey’s death. In 2022, Yasin and Sam reached a deal where Yasin agreed to dismiss her creditor’s claim.
- Nipsey Hussle Estate: Songwriter Asks Judge to Wait on Payouts to Late Rapper’s Children Until Royalty Dispute Resolution
- Nipsey Hussle's Childrens' Inheritance Payments Delayed After Songwriter Accuses Late Rapper's Estate of Owing Her Money
- Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Asks Judge to Not Allow Alleged Creditor to Delay Late Rapper’s Children Being Paid Inheritance
However, in late 2023, Yasin claimed Sam had breached the deal they hashed out. She said he had failed to pay her the full amount owed on the settlement.
“The original agreement with the Estate is deemed void due to multiple breaches. Ms. Yasin no longer seeks enforcement of this breached agreement. Instead, she is seeking damages as a result of these breaches and wishes to negotiate a new agreement that will protect her interests moving forward,” she said.
Yasin added, “I want to clarify that my intention is not to burden the court or cause any distress to the involved family. MY sole aim is to pursue a fair and just resolution.”
Sam opposed Yasin’s request. He claimed the songwriter signed a settlement with All in Money LLC in March 2022. He said Yasin could no longer go after Nipsey’s estate and needed to file a lawsuit against All in Money over any alleged debt. He denied she was owed money on the deal.
At the hearing, the judge found “insufficient evidence” to grant Yasin’s request. He suggested she take action against All in Money.
The judge granted Sam’s motion to approve the final report and the inheritance payments.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Nipsey’s family and Emani’s mother Tanisha Foster are still locked in a bitter battle over custody of the 15-year-old. The court previously appointed Nipsey’s relatives are co-guardians of Emani’s finances.