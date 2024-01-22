Nipsey Hussle’s Children's Inheritance Payments Delayed After Songwriter Accuses Late Rapper's Estate of Owing Her Money

Sam was appointed administrator of Nipsey’s estate following his 2019 death. The rapper left behind 2 children — a daughter named Emani who he had with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster and a son named Kross who he had with his girlfriend Lauren London.

As we first reported, in October 2023, Sam submitted a final report that explained he handled all outstanding debts and creditor’s claims. He said he had reviewed all of Nipsey’s property and assets — which were worth around $11 million.

Emani and Kross are expected to be paid around $5 million each and will continue to receive payments for the remainder of their life.