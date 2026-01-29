EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson's Former Boy Toy Claims 'Obsessive' OJ Once 'Followed the Two Home and Watched Them Make Love'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
A former lover of Nicole Simpson is convinced he could have faced the same gruesome fate as her and Ron Goldman at the hands of the late OJ Simpson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Keith Zlomsowitch had a relationship with Nicole after her separation from the football star, and once he "came face-to-face" with the alleged murderer inside her home following a night of passionate lovemaking.
Nicole Simpson's Single Life
Zlomsowitch shares his harrowing encounters with OJ in his new book, Stalked… It Could Have Been Me.
He told Radar he first met Nicole at a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado, in Jan. 1992.
"I saw Nicole one day after skiing on the mountain, and she just took my breath away," he reminisced. "I saw her from across the ski deck, it was almost like the skies opened up, all that stuff you read about in romantic novels. It was that striking."
After the meeting, there was no hesitation about Nicole and him getting into a relationship together.
At the time, Nicole's famous ex was merely a beloved former football star, and Zlomosowitch "didn't think much" of him and was "not impressed."
OJ Simpson Allegedly 'Watched Them Make Love'
Zlomsowitch claimed one night, while making love to Nicole at her home for the first time, they were not alone.
"(OJ) followed us home and watched us making love through the window of her house," Zlomsowitch claimed. "He confronted us the next day and blew up on us.
"And I stood between us and tried to protect her, and he wanted to lay into her. I was having no part of it, so I stood my ground until she convinced me just to leave the room for a couple of minutes so they could talk, or he was never going to leave."
Zlomsowitch excused himself to the living room and waited while OJ and Nicole allegedly talked. When she finally emerged from the meeting, she looked mortified.
"She stared at me and said, 'Oh my god, Keith. He watched us. He watched everything we did.' We knew at that point the gloves were off, that nothing was sacred. That we were being watched in the privacy of her own home," he claimed.
Similarities with Ron Goldman
After the confrontation, Zlomsowitch asked Nicole, "What's he going to do, kick my a--? Kill me?"
Zlomsowitch claimed Nicole replied: "Keith, you don't know what he's capable of."
It wasn't until years later, after OJ was accused of brutally killing Ron and Nicole, that Zlomsowitch finally understood what she had meant by that.
"I was cavalier about dating her, and in hindsight, it could have cost me my life, very easily," he told Radar. "The similarities between the night he watched us through the window of her house when we made love for the first time is so eerily similar to what happened the night of June 12 when the murders took place.
"He could have been waiting in the bushes for me. I've had nightmares over the years about what if he was still there? What if he was in the bushes at that point? Could he have controlled himself? Fortunately, he wasn't there."
'OJ Was a S---bag'
After OJ died in 2024, Zlomsowitch finally felt safe enough to share his harrowing tale, unleashing on the former football star, turned actor, turned alleged murderer.
"He was an evil guy," Zlomsowitch shared. "This wasn’t just OJ killing two people. OJ was a s---bag. This guy was a mean, nasty, sociopathic person. He treated people rudely in everyday life. Nicole told me lots of stories about what an a--hole he was.
"I was glad that son-of-a-b--- was dead. Finally, he was taken off this planet, way too long for my liking... but he was gone, and that gave me some sort of relief."