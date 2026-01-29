EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson's Former Boy Toy Claims 'Obsessive' OJ Once 'Followed the Two Home and Watched Them Make Love'

Zlomsowitch shares his harrowing encounters with OJ in his new book, Stalked… It Could Have Been Me.

He told Radar he first met Nicole at a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado, in Jan. 1992.

"I saw Nicole one day after skiing on the mountain, and she just took my breath away," he reminisced. "I saw her from across the ski deck, it was almost like the skies opened up, all that stuff you read about in romantic novels. It was that striking."

After the meeting, there was no hesitation about Nicole and him getting into a relationship together.

At the time, Nicole's famous ex was merely a beloved former football star, and Zlomosowitch "didn't think much" of him and was "not impressed."