Nicki Minaj Goes Off About Megan Thee Stallion During Late Night Rant Hours After Releasing Diss Track 'Big Foot,' Denies Drug Accusations

Megan’s track included a line, “These h--- don't be mad at Megan, these h--- mad at Megan's Law.” While she never referenced Nicki by name, Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.

Megan’s Law is a law that created a website that provides information on registered sex offenders to the public.

Kenneth was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, and was sentenced to three years of probation in July 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020.