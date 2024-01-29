Nicki Minaj Goes Off About Megan Thee Stallion During Late Night Rant Hours After Releasing Diss Track 'Big Foot,' Denies Drug Accusations
Nicki Minaj continued her attacks on Megan Thee Stallion hours after releasing a diss track about her rival that mocked her incident with Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Nicki released the song Big Foot about Megan only days after Megan came for Nicki in her song Hiss.
Megan’s track included a line, “These h--- don't be mad at Megan, these h--- mad at Megan's Law.” While she never referenced Nicki by name, Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.
Megan’s Law is a law that created a website that provides information on registered sex offenders to the public.
Kenneth was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, and was sentenced to three years of probation in July 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020.
The line infuriated Nicki who accused Megan of wrongfully going after her family in the rap.
For days, Nicki attacked Megan on Twitter by calling her “big foot” and liking tweets from others that disparaged her. For her part, Megan has not commented on Nicki’s remarks.
Then, last night, Nicki released Big Foot at 9 PM PST. The reaction online was mixed with many asking if Nicki needed to get some sleep after going hard for 2-3 days on Twitter against Megan.
“Your flow is such a bore. Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw b----, you better stop that dialogue. 'Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue,” Nicki rapped. Carl is Carl Crawford who Megan was signed to at the start of her career and fought in court for years over her record deal.
She then went after Megan’s mother who passed away in 2019. She rapped, “How you f--- your mother man when she die? How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?”
However, Nicki wasn’t done with her attacks on Megan. Following the release, she took to Twitter to continue to go off. She even denied accusations she was on drugs during the ordeal.
“Whenever you see the words “c--- rant” you know they mad. If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly,” she said.
One Megan supporter commented, “Nobody was able to play in Nicki’s head the way Megan did with only 1 bar. meg really the queen of rap if you ask me!”
Another said, “Nicki just repeated everything she’s been yelling and rambling about on Twitter, over a beat… Megan simply won and Nicki needs to pack it up. goodnight.”
One Nicki fan commented, “My jaw been on the floor for the last 10 mins.”
Megan has yet to respond but was seen partying with singer Victoria Monet over the weekend.