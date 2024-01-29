Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Goes Off About Megan Thee Stallion During Late Night Rant Hours After Releasing Diss Track 'Big Foot,' Denies Drug Accusations

nicki minaj denies drug accusations goes off megan thee stallion big foot diss track
Source: MEGA

Nicki was busy going after Megan all weekend.

By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nicki Minaj continued her attacks on Megan Thee Stallion hours after releasing a diss track about her rival that mocked her incident with Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, Nicki released the song Big Foot about Megan only days after Megan came for Nicki in her song Hiss.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj denies drug accusations goes off megan thee stallion big foot diss track
Source: MEGA

Megan has remained silent as Nicki went off for 3 days.

Megan’s track included a line, “These h--- don't be mad at Megan, these h--- mad at Megan's Law.” While she never referenced Nicki by name, Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender.

Megan’s Law is a law that created a website that provides information on registered sex offenders to the public.

Kenneth was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, and was sentenced to three years of probation in July 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj denies drug accusations goes off megan thee stallion big foot diss track
Source: MEGA

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty

The line infuriated Nicki who accused Megan of wrongfully going after her family in the rap.

For days, Nicki attacked Megan on Twitter by calling her “big foot” and liking tweets from others that disparaged her. For her part, Megan has not commented on Nicki’s remarks.

Then, last night, Nicki released Big Foot at 9 PM PST. The reaction online was mixed with many asking if Nicki needed to get some sleep after going hard for 2-3 days on Twitter against Megan.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Nicki Minaj

“Your flow is such a bore. Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw b----, you better stop that dialogue. 'Fore I hit Carl and buy your catalogue,” Nicki rapped. Carl is Carl Crawford who Megan was signed to at the start of her career and fought in court for years over her record deal.

She then went after Megan’s mother who passed away in 2019. She rapped, “How you f--- your mother man when she die? How you go on Gayle King and can't cry?”

Article continues below advertisement

However, Nicki wasn’t done with her attacks on Megan. Following the release, she took to Twitter to continue to go off. She even denied accusations she was on drugs during the ordeal.

“Whenever you see the words “c--- rant” you know they mad. If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly,” she said.

nicki minaj denies drug accusations goes off megan thee stallion big foot diss track
Source: MEGA

Megan attacked Nicki's husband in her song Hiss.

Article continues below advertisement

One Megan supporter commented, “Nobody was able to play in Nicki’s head the way Megan did with only 1 bar. meg really the queen of rap if you ask me!”

Another said, “Nicki just repeated everything she’s been yelling and rambling about on Twitter, over a beat… Megan simply won and Nicki needs to pack it up. goodnight.”

nicki minaj denies drug accusations goes off megan thee stallion big foot diss track
Source: MEGA

Kenneth's 2019 arrest record.

One Nicki fan commented, “My jaw been on the floor for the last 10 mins.”

Megan has yet to respond but was seen partying with singer Victoria Monet over the weekend.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.