‘Bullying Tactics’: Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Boss Carl Crawford Demands Rapper Be Sanctioned Over ‘Harassment’ in Court

The rapper has complained the terms of the deal are unfair. 1501 and Crawford have been fighting Megan’s attempts for years. They argued they have a legal contract to which Megan has yet to satisfy all her obligations.

In 2022, Megan sued demanding her 2021 album Something for Thee Hotties be counted as an album owed on her contract. 1501 claimed the record was not an album because it was only 29 minutes.

The parties have been going back and forth for over a year and are getting prepared for trial. The trial will determine whether Megan is free from her contract or not.