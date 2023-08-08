Megan Thee Stallion Demands Ex-BFF Kelsey Be Found in Contempt for Blowing Off Deposition

Megan Thee Stallion has accused her former best friend Kelsey Harris of ignoring a subpoena demanding she sit for a deposition and turn over her private texts with Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, Megan is headed to trial with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment and executive Carl Crawford.

Megan and 1501 have been in a bitter court battle since 2020 over the entertainer’s record deal. In her lawsuit the rapper said the terms of her deal with 1501 were absurd. She said the label was paid 60% of her recording income and her 40% had to be used to pay her team. In addition, she said all her touring income is required to be paid to 1501. However, she accused the label of refusing to provide proper accounting for the income. She sued for in excess of $1 million claiming she was owed royalties. The suit also asked the court to let Megan out of the deal.

1501 and Carl countersued claiming Megan still owed them another album on the deal. The defendants also asked for full accounting of Megan’s income for sponsorships and endorsements. 1501 claimed it was owed a cut of those deals. The case is headed to trial this year. As we first reported, Megan said she needs to depose two additional individuals before she’s ready.

Megan fired off subpoenas to her ex-friend Kelsey and Kelsey’s partner Darien Smith. The rapper and her ex-BFF were close until the incident where Tory Lanez shot Megan after a house party. Kelsey did not testify in support of Megan in the trial. Despite her not backing up the rapper, Tory ended up being found guilty for the shooting. In court documents, Megan said Darien was an exec at 1501 and had knowledge of the label’s alleged attempts to sabotage her projects.

“For example, 1501 has maliciously collaborated with the likes of Tory Lanez—the man convicted of shooting [Megan]—and others to disparage [Megan]. Smith, an executive for 1501, is married to Kelsey Harris, the female rapper who released a song on or about November 25, 2022, titled “Bussin Back,” where she raps “Way [Pete] did 1501, should’ve knew I couldn’t trust her” and “if I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder” the motion read. Megan believed 1501 approved of Kelsey’s diss track. “As a senior executive of 1501 and husband to Kelsey Harris, Smith undeniably has information related to 1501’s crusade to publicly belittle [Megan],” the motion read.

Court documents revealed Megan also wanted Kelsey to be deposed about her connections with 1501, Carl, and Tory. She wanted her to produce all communications she had with Carl and Tory about her. Megan also wanted Kesley to answer whether 1501 endorsed her diss track. In her newly filed motion, Megan said Kelsey was served the subpoena in May but failed to appear for aa June 21 deposition. She asked the judge to force Kelsey to show up.

“Harris played a key role in their campaign,” the motion read. “Specifically, after [Megan] came forward against Tory Lanez for shooting and severely injuring her, Defendants teamed up with Lanez to harass, intimidate, and disparage Pete—including making threatening posts on social media,” Megan’s lawyer said. “As part of their scheme, Defendants also appear to have collaborated with Harris.”

As a result, Megan wants Kelsey held in contempt which could lead to a potential fine or confinement. A judge has yet to rule.