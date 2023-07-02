Megan Thee Stallion Firing Off Subpoena to Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Boyfriend Who Worked With Ex-label She’s Suing

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to fire off a subpoena to the boyfriend of her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris — as she wants to depose him ahead of her upcoming trial with her ex-record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Megan has responded to 1501’s recent claim that Kelsey’s boyfriend Darien Smith did not work for the label.