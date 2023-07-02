Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Megan Thee Stallion
Exclusive

Megan Thee Stallion Firing Off Subpoena to Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Boyfriend Who Worked With Ex-label She’s Suing

a
Source: MEGA;@ITSKELSEYNICOLE/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jul. 2 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to fire off a subpoena to the boyfriend of her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris — as she wants to depose him ahead of her upcoming trial with her ex-record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Megan has responded to 1501’s recent claim that Kelsey’s boyfriend Darien Smith did not work for the label.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Megan was once extremely tight with Kelsey. The two were together the night that Tory Lanez shot Megan. However, the criminal trial caused issues between the two and they no longer speak.

In her lawsuit against 1501, Megan claimed the label execs conspired with Kelsey to release a diss track about her in an effort to smear her reputation.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @ITSKELSEYNICOLE/INSTAGRAM

Further, she claimed Darien was an executive who she wanted to depose. Megan believes Darien has relevant information that will help her when the August 7 trial starts.

Megan accused the label execs of refusing to produce Darien for a deposition. In response, the label and 1501 Carl Crawford denied conspiring with Kelsey on her diss track.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Megan Thee Stallion

The label said, “The allegations that 1501 has “maliciously collaborated” in a “campaign to disparage [Megan]” are as ludicrous as [Megan’s] refusal to listen to 1501 when it told her long ago that she was after the wrong Darien Smith.”

Further, the label denied Kelsey’s boyfriend Darien was an employee. They said he worked with 1501 artists but did not have a deal with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA;@ITSKELSEYNICOLE/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

1501 claimed they employed a different man named Darrian Smith.

Now, in her new filing, Megan said she’ll issue a subpoena to Darien to obtain his deposition instead of attempting to schedule it with 1501.

Megan said there are numerous articles that listed Darien as an employee of 1501, which is why she asked the label.

As we previously reported, Megan sued 1501 Certified Entertainment accusing them of preventing her from releasing new music.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.