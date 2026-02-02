Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Nickelodeon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New Hope for Fallen Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase — How Friends, Fans and Co-Star Are Set to Save Him From Life on Streets

New hope emerges for fallen Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase as friends, fans and a co-star offer support.
Source: Nickelodeon;@ricecrackerspov/Tiktok

New hope emerges for fallen Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase as friends, fans and a co-star offer support.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Struggling Tylor Chase has new hope for the future after his friends and a former costar rallied around the substance-challenged and seemingly homeless former Nickelodeon star turned street scavenger, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal

The troubled 36-year-old was hospitalized on Christmas Day near Riverside, Calif., days after disturbing images of the once adorable Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor swept through the media, sparking fear among fans throughout the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends Intervene Before It’s Too Late

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jacob 'Jake' Harris said Tylor Chase was hospitalized near Riverside, Calif., after a same-day crisis evaluation.
Source: @RICECRACKERSPOV/TIKTOK

Jacob 'Jake' Harris said Tylor Chase was hospitalized near Riverside, Calif., after a same-day crisis evaluation.

Article continues below advertisement

"We finally got Tylor the help he needed," said influencer Jacob "Jake" Harris, who was urged by Chase's terrified dad to get his son whatever assistance he could.

"He's currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better."

Harris has been aided by Chase's concerned former costar, Daniel Curtis Lee, who checked the disturbed Nick kid into a local motel only to get a call from management complaining he trashed the room, even leaving a microwave in the bathtub.

"We have to do something before it's too late for Tylor," Lee said.

Enter Harris, an L.A. businessman and influencer, who was brought in to help by Shaun Weiss, a former child star who similarly concerned fans with his own homelessness and addiction issues in 2020.

Weiss immediately pledged his support for Chase after seeing the disturbing photos, saying: "We're just doing whatever we have to do to sort of get him off the street."

Article continues below advertisement

Mental Health Crisis Escalates

Article continues below advertisement
Former costar Daniel Curtis Lee helped place Chase in a local motel amid growing concerns about his condition.
Source: @DANIEL_CURTIS_LEE/INSTAGRAM

Former costar Daniel Curtis Lee helped place Chase in a local motel amid growing concerns about his condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris said he contacted a crisis center, which performed a same-day evaluation and determined Chase needed immediate help and brought him to a hospital for treatment.

Chase's dad, Joseph Mendez Jr., says the wayward actor has been struggling with addiction since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.

"For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Chase, including support for substance use as well as mental health care," Mendez recently confessed.

For years, Chase rejected help, but Weiss said: "I think a comment he made was, 'I like my life the way it is' – and I can assure you he does not like his life the way it is."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone Finally Stepped In

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hilaria Baldwin's cash grab claims center on diva video messages sold for quick bucks.

Inside Hilaria Baldwin's Crass Cash Grab — With Dollar-Desperate Diva Shilling Video Messages for Quick Bucks

Split photos of Prince William and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Feud Erupts Between Future King William and Meghan Markle Over 'Tasteless' Netflix Plan

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
new hope fallen nickelodeon child star tylor chase
Source: MEGA

Shaun Weiss pledged support for Chase after disturbing photos of the former 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' actor surfaced.

Now Harris said things may be changing for the better, explaining he sat with Chase "for an hour" while the latter's father and costars called him.

"They explained their love for him and how much they want/need him to agree to getting help," Harris wrote, explaining how he convinced Chase to enter the hospital.

"He's in good care now," Harris said. "And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.