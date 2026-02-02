EXCLUSIVE: New Hope for Fallen Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase — How Friends, Fans and Co-Star Are Set to Save Him From Life on Streets
Feb. 2 2026
Struggling Tylor Chase has new hope for the future after his friends and a former costar rallied around the substance-challenged and seemingly homeless former Nickelodeon star turned street scavenger, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The troubled 36-year-old was hospitalized on Christmas Day near Riverside, Calif., days after disturbing images of the once adorable Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor swept through the media, sparking fear among fans throughout the country.
Friends Intervene Before It’s Too Late
"We finally got Tylor the help he needed," said influencer Jacob "Jake" Harris, who was urged by Chase's terrified dad to get his son whatever assistance he could.
"He's currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better."
Harris has been aided by Chase's concerned former costar, Daniel Curtis Lee, who checked the disturbed Nick kid into a local motel only to get a call from management complaining he trashed the room, even leaving a microwave in the bathtub.
"We have to do something before it's too late for Tylor," Lee said.
Enter Harris, an L.A. businessman and influencer, who was brought in to help by Shaun Weiss, a former child star who similarly concerned fans with his own homelessness and addiction issues in 2020.
Weiss immediately pledged his support for Chase after seeing the disturbing photos, saying: "We're just doing whatever we have to do to sort of get him off the street."
Mental Health Crisis Escalates
Harris said he contacted a crisis center, which performed a same-day evaluation and determined Chase needed immediate help and brought him to a hospital for treatment.
Chase's dad, Joseph Mendez Jr., says the wayward actor has been struggling with addiction since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.
"For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Chase, including support for substance use as well as mental health care," Mendez recently confessed.
For years, Chase rejected help, but Weiss said: "I think a comment he made was, 'I like my life the way it is' – and I can assure you he does not like his life the way it is."
Someone Finally Stepped In
Now Harris said things may be changing for the better, explaining he sat with Chase "for an hour" while the latter's father and costars called him.
"They explained their love for him and how much they want/need him to agree to getting help," Harris wrote, explaining how he convinced Chase to enter the hospital.
"He's in good care now," Harris said. "And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."