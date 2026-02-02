EXCLUSIVE: New Hope for Fallen Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase — How Friends, Fans and Co-Star Are Set to Save Him From Life on Streets

"We finally got Tylor the help he needed," said influencer Jacob "Jake" Harris, who was urged by Chase's terrified dad to get his son whatever assistance he could.

"He's currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better."

Harris has been aided by Chase's concerned former costar, Daniel Curtis Lee, who checked the disturbed Nick kid into a local motel only to get a call from management complaining he trashed the room, even leaving a microwave in the bathtub.

"We have to do something before it's too late for Tylor," Lee said.

Enter Harris, an L.A. businessman and influencer, who was brought in to help by Shaun Weiss, a former child star who similarly concerned fans with his own homelessness and addiction issues in 2020.

Weiss immediately pledged his support for Chase after seeing the disturbing photos, saying: "We're just doing whatever we have to do to sort of get him off the street."