Shaun Weiss, the actor best known for his role as Greg Goldberg in the 1992 sports drama The Mighty Ducks, was arrested this weekend while high on meth.

On Sunday, January 26, police found the shamed star, 41, inside a car which was parked in the garage of a private home.

“The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside,” the Marysville Police Department wrote in a press release shared on their Facebook.

“Marysville Police arrest suspect for a residential burglary in progress. Turns out Mr. Weiss was a movie star one time,” they wrote in the caption.

Weiss was taken in by police for residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. At the scene, he “displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his,” the press release read.

“Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window,” the press release read. “Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken. Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle and took him into custody.”

The actor was booked into the Yuba County Jail in Marysville, California, and is being held on $52,500 bail.

Weiss — a formerly successful actor and writer — starred in The Mighty Ducks (1992 and 1994), Heavyweights in 1995 and Drillbit Taylor in 2008. According to IMDB, he last appeared in the 2016 short Netflix & Chill.

Sadly, this is not his first arrest. In 2017, Weiss was charged with misdemeanor meth possession in California and sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to E! News. Then, in 2018, police found him high on drugs on the street with three other individuals. According to Lt. Chris Nicodemus, the group was “behaving erratically with flashlights.” Weiss was jailed until he sobered up and then released without charges — a “routine” occurrence in public intoxication arrests in California. Nicodemus said that at the time, Weiss was not violent with officers, and instead amused them with his “witty” humor.