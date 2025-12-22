Ex-Nickelodeon Child Star Appears Homeless on California Streets in Heartbreaking Video Nearly 20 Years After Hit TV Show Ended

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has sparked concern for his well-being after a distressing video appeared to show him living on the streets in Riverside, California, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Chase, 36, is best known for playing Martin Qwerly in the hit kids' television show Ned's Declassified from 2004 to 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Tylor Chase Appears to be Homeless in 'Scary' Video

Source: TIKTOK Tylor Chase appeared disheveled and looked to be experiencing homelessness in the shocking video.

In the heartbreaking video, Chase looked disheveled and appeared to be homeless when the footage was recorded in September. When Chase was asked by the woman recording if he was on the Disney Channel as a child, he corrected her, "Nickelodeon." "Ned's Declassified," Chase added, along with his full name as the person behind the camera remarked, "Oh yeah, you're that kid on it." Chase's former co-stars and fans alike were shocked and deeply concerned for the ex-child star's health when the video went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Feel Powerless'

During an episode of the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, the show's stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw discussed the emotional video. "There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me," Lee confessed as he called the video "scary." "When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times?" he added. "But then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless because there's not much that I felt I could do."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TIKTOK Chase's former co-stars described the video as 'scary' on the 'Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.'

Lee further confessed he went through a bit of denial when he first watched the video and "didn't want to believe" what he was seeing. "I didn't want to believe it at first, I was like, oh, they just caught him at a bad time. But then I saw some other videos, and it looks like a brother is going through some stuff," he said. "I fully believe that he can recover, but that's also wishful thinking from me." "I gotta go and see him, and want to get through this fight, and try to connect with him somehow, but I also don't want to waste my time and put him on the spot," Lee added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TIKTOK Daniel Curtis Lee confessed the video was 'a lot to process.'

Shaw agreed with Lee and said she was also "in the same boat" about wanting to reconnect with Chase and let him know she still cares. "You can't do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye, 'I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much,'" she said. "It's a lot to see... and even begin to have an idea of what to do about it," Werkheiser chimed in.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide/YouTube Chase's former co-stars agreed they wished they could speak to him and help him get the help he needs.