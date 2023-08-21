Nia Long Demands Full Custody of Son, 11, After Ex Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is seeking full legal and physical custody of her 11-year-old son shared with ex Ime Udoka on the heels of his cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A case was filed by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector to "determine a parental relationship" as the former couple never wed.
Long wants her ex to have visitation while also requesting for Udoka to cover attorney fees, The Blast reported on Monday. The former Boston Celtics coach has yet to respond.
Last week, the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress shared a mother-son photo captioned, "Only be hard when you need to be."
Udoka and Long split in December, marking a painful end in their 13-year relationship. The pair first met in 2010 and celebrated their engagement in June 2015 before he secured his big-time role with the Boston NBA team.
Things took a turn in September 2022 when news broke that Udoka was suspended from his position, with the Celtics issuing a statement that said he had violated "team policies."
ESPN later uncovered that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff," a shocking allegation that was later confirmed.
By December, the longtime lovers had parted ways and Long's rep said they were "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."
The Houston Rockets have since hired Udoka as their new head coach after he was ultimately fired by the Celtics.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka previously shared in a statement. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."
Udoka added that "out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
Long, for her part, has since been enjoying traveling, working on projects, and spending time with her loved ones after her world was rocked by the infidelity scandal. The Friday star is also the proud mom of son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II from a past relationship.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she told The Hollywood Reporter, revealing she took her son out of school when the news emerged, saying that it was "devastating, and it still is."
"I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body," Long said in hindsight. "And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting."