Nia Long Demands Full Custody of Son, 11, After Ex Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal

Long wants her ex to have visitation while also requesting for Udoka to cover attorney fees, The Blast reported on Monday. The former Boston Celtics coach has yet to respond.

Last week, the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress shared a mother-son photo captioned, "Only be hard when you need to be."

Udoka and Long split in December, marking a painful end in their 13-year relationship. The pair first met in 2010 and celebrated their engagement in June 2015 before he secured his big-time role with the Boston NBA team.