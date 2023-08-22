Read The Petition Nia Long Slapped Her Cheating Ex Ime Udoka With Demanding Full Custody of Their 11-Year-Old Son and Accusing Him of Failing To Support Child

Nia listed their son as Kez Sunday Long Udoka. She said checked the box which stated Ime is the parent of the child and accused him of having “failed to support” his son.

The entertainer demanded primary legal and physical custody of the minor child. She asked that Ime be awarded “reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Nia asked that her ex be ordered to pay the legal fees associated with the case. Ime has yet to respond to the case.