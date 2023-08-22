Your tip
Read The Petition Nia Long Slapped Her Cheating Ex Ime Udoka With Demanding Full Custody of Their 11-Year-Old Son and Accusing Him of Failing To Support Child

Nia Long has demanded primary custody of the son she shares with her ex-Ime Udoka — months after his affair was exposed.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the official court petition to determine parental relationship filed by the 52-year-old actress in Los Angeles Superior Court.

nia long ime udoka
Source: mega

Nia listed their son as Kez Sunday Long Udoka. She said checked the box which stated Ime is the parent of the child and accused him of having “failed to support” his son.

The entertainer demanded primary legal and physical custody of the minor child. She asked that Ime be awarded “reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Nia asked that her ex be ordered to pay the legal fees associated with the case. Ime has yet to respond to the case.

nia long

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in September, Ime was suspended by the Boston Celtics for “multiple” policy violations. It later emerged he had an affair with a female co-worker within the organization.

In December, Nia officially broke things off with the NBA coach following 13 years together. The couple had been together since 2009 and engaged since 2015.

nia long
Her rep said the two were “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

Another source close to Nia said that “the situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

iamnialongig
Source: @iamnialong/instagram
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," she told The Hollywood Reporter months later.

“No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” the actress said. “It’s very disappointing.”

Nia revealed she took her son out of school after the news broke.

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” said in another recent chat.

“And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,” she added.

