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Home > Exclusives > Terrell Owens
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EXCLUSIVE: NFL Legend Terrell Owens Sued Over Explosive 'ARREST THEM' Demand in Nolan Wells Death Case

Terrell Owens,Nolan Wells
Source: MEGA; @NOLANWELLS/INSTAGRAM

Terrell Owens faces a defamation lawsuit over his explosive social media comments concerning the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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NFL legend Terrell Owens has been dragged into a federal legal battle after allegedly demanding the immediate arrest of three young men connected to the investigation into the mysterious death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is facing a defamation lawsuit accusing him of spreading damaging allegations about Benjamin Warren Hudson Jr., Eli Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour, who were among a group of friends visiting Mississippi's Horn Island before Wells disappeared on July 4.

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'ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!'

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Terrell Owens
Source: MEGA

Owens demanded the immediate arrest of three young men in a social media post.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, the three plaintiffs claim Owens falsely implicated them in serious criminal wrongdoing through an explosive September 26 social media post.

"ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!! LIKE YESTERDAY!!" Owens wrote on X, sharing a video that suggested the three young men were involved in Wells' death and had tampered with his cellphone. The lawsuit alleges Owens' post effectively accused the plaintiffs of murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Attorneys argue the former NFL star amplified the accusations despite a Mississippi grand jury unanimously declining to issue indictments five days earlier. The September 18 grand jury report found no credible evidence that passengers aboard three boats traveling to and from Horn Island engaged in criminal conduct connected to Wells' death.

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Thousands of Death Threats Alleged

Terrell Owens
Source: MEGA

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is accused of fueling online hostility.

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The plaintiffs claim Owens' post exposed them to widespread hostility, harassment, and threats of violence.

According to the complaint, the young men have endured thousands of death threats, face-to-face confrontations, and public humiliation. They also allege they have been refused service at public establishments. Their attorneys claim the controversy has left the three fearing for their safety and that of their families.

The lawsuit states Owens' post accumulated approximately 140,000 views, 571 reposts and 2,600 likes, according to figures cited in the filing.

The plaintiffs blame Owens and other online commentators for amplifying hostility toward them.

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NFL Star's Funeral Attendance Questioned

The lawsuit alleges Owens' social media comments damaged the reputations of three young men.
Source: U.S. District Court, Southern District of Mississippi

The lawsuit alleges Owens' social media comments damaged the reputations of three young men.

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In another striking allegation, attorneys claim Owens traveled to Mississippi multiple times following Wells' death.

The complaint alleges he attended Wells' July 20 funeral at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs despite having no personal relationship with the teenager. Attorneys accuse Owens of contributing to public outrage surrounding the investigation.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for defamation and false light, with the amount to be determined at trial. Wells disappeared during a Fourth of July gathering on Horn Island, triggering an investigation and widespread demands for answers.

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Questions Surrounding Nolan Wells' Death

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Nolan Wells
Source: @NOLANWELLS/INSTAGRAM; GOOGLE MAPS

Wells disappeared during a July 4 gathering on Mississippi's Horn Island.

The grand jury concluded that evidence concerning the location and condition of his body was consistent with drowning and found no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the boat passengers.

However, Wells' family has continued questioning the circumstances surrounding his death and seeking answers.

The three plaintiffs maintain they had no involvement in Wells' disappearance or death and deny accessing or altering his cellphone.

The allegations against Owens remain unproven, and the complaint represents the plaintiffs.

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