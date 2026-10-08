EXCLUSIVE: NFL Legend Terrell Owens Sued Over Explosive 'ARREST THEM' Demand in Nolan Wells Death Case

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the three plaintiffs claim Owens falsely implicated them in serious criminal wrongdoing through an explosive September 26 social media post.

"ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!! LIKE YESTERDAY!!" Owens wrote on X, sharing a video that suggested the three young men were involved in Wells' death and had tampered with his cellphone. The lawsuit alleges Owens' post effectively accused the plaintiffs of murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Attorneys argue the former NFL star amplified the accusations despite a Mississippi grand jury unanimously declining to issue indictments five days earlier. The September 18 grand jury report found no credible evidence that passengers aboard three boats traveling to and from Horn Island engaged in criminal conduct connected to Wells' death.