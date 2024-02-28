Texts Exposed: NFL Star Justin Jefferson Slapped With Paternity Lawsuit by Ex-GF Who Alleges He 'Pressured' Her to Get Abortion
NFL star Justin Jefferson and an ex-girlfriend are duking it out in court after the woman filed a paternity lawsuit seeking healthcare coverage for a child she claims is his.
In the newly revealed filing from Jan. 19, RadarOnline.com has learned that Andrea Galea accuses Jefferson of pressuring her to terminate her pregnancy after they rekindled their romance.
One thing they agree on — both want a paternity test, according to his countersuit filed days later.
Galea, a recent law school grad who allegedly dated Jefferson at LSU in 2019, said they spent some time apart before reconciling in April 2023, Daily Mail reported.
The licensed attorney said they conceived around that time and she welcomed Stella last December.
"Upon his realization that he could not persuade the Plaintiff to abort the pregnancy, Defendant began acting towards her with great insensitivity and extreme cruelty," the docs alleged.
She claimed he blocked her from all communication and froze her out essentially. "Talk to me when the legal stuff come up," he allegedly told Galea. She is seeking financial support and healthcare coverage from Jefferson.
"Although he earns millions of dollars per year, Defendant has not provided a penny of financial support for the Child," she wrote in her filing.
Galea stated that Jefferson is not around physically, emotionally, or otherwise, adding, "In addition to his physical absence from his newborn's life, Defendant has unmistakably and reprehensibly evidenced a firm unwillingness to voluntarily support the Child in any capacity."
In his complaint filed Jan. 26, however, Jefferson demanded an injunction against Galea to prevent her from sharing information about the infant.
He pointed out that Galea has a "substantial presence and following on various social media platforms and apparently has strategically positioned herself over the last several years to become an online influencer."
Jefferson alleged that Galea may be "using the Child's birth, and her assertions of the Plaintiff's alleged fathering of the child, as apparent promotion on her various online platforms to self promote her online presence and following."
Text messages exchanged between the two in Jefferson's filing show that he "told" her to take a Plan B, to which she replied and told him, "I did take it, it's not always effective tho it says it."
"The more u wait the harder the situation will be that's why I wanted to get you the planB [because] I didn't want to be in this situation but it's totally my fault I shouldn't have done it in the first place," he wrote in another newly exposed text.
Jefferson's attorney, Peter Till, did not elaborate on his client's countersuit, telling the outlet, "It is the policy of this office to not give comment on pending litigation, leaving any and all matters for the Courtroom."
Galea's attorney, Gary Newman, said he would do so at "the appropriate time."