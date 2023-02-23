New Twist: If Polish Woman is Not Madeleine McCann, Then Who Is She?

In a shocking new bombshell twist, the Polish woman claiming to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann may be another sex trafficking victim who vanished in Italy about 12 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Wendell, 21, triggered a worldwide firestorm when she claimed to be Madeleine, who was 3 years old when she was abducted from her hotel room bed during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, never to be seen again.

As her McCann story begins to deteriorate, eagle-eye internet sleuths are convinced Wendell is missing 6-year-old Swiss girl Livia Schepp, who vanished with her twin sister, Allesia, on January 30, 2011.