Revealed: Nene Leakes' 'RHOA' Salary From Season 1 Until Exit — How Much Did She Really Make?

Leakes said money was tight at the start of her RHOA stint, telling producer Carlos King on his Reality with the King podcast that when she and her costars came back and "knocked it out of the park" for season 2, they did get a bump in their salary.

The reality star told King she made roughly $50,000 for the second season and got a boost again in time for season 3, bringing in $100,000, at the most $150,000.

Leakes said costars Shereé Whitfield and Kim Zolciak earned the same amount in season 3.