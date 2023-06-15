'RHOA' Alum NeNe Leakes Refuses to Talk About Breakup and Bravo Snub: 'I'm in my Soft Era'
NeNe Leakes has entered her "soft era" and refuses to hold onto a grudge over her breakup with Nyonisela Sioh or being scrubbed from The Real Housewives of Atlanta flashback, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-Bravolebrity broke her silence on Wednesday following a week of her name being hurled through the headlines.
While everyone wanted NeNe to address her breakup or the snub from her former employer, Leakes revealed she won't be speaking about the scandals.
"The last few days, I’ve gotten lots of emails and text messages and DMs from people asking me to comment on this subject or comment on that subject or that subject. And I kinda don’t [want to]," she said on social media.
NeNe continued by telling her followers that her main focus is her "happiness" and that she refused to hold onto her past.
“I am moving into my soft era, and my main focus is my happiness. And I’m not the kind of person that holds grudges. Like any human, you get mad for a little while, but then after that, I like to let it go," she explained.
"I just want for once to be in my soft era. Maybe have somebody take care of me…I’m just in a different place right now," the former RHOA star said.
Ending her peaceful rant, NeNe made it clear: “I don’t want to comment on any of the things that everybody is asking me to comment on. That’s just not my focus at the moment. Soft era—that’s my focus.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- NeNe Leakes Ends Romance With Nyonisela Sioh Months After Affair Accusations and Wife Drama
- ‘RHOA' Producers Scrubs Nene Leakes From Flashback Scene as Their Legal Battle Rages on: ‘This is Sick and Twisted’
- ‘RHOA’ Cast Members Worried About Show Being Recast as Dismal Ratings for Season 15 Continue to Drop
NeNe's breakup with Sioh came on the heels of drama with his estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. As RadarOnline.com reported, Malomine sued NeNe last year for emotional distress, claiming that Leakes tore her marriage to Sioh apart.
The former Georgia peach was first linked to Sioh in December 2021 when she was photographed holding his hand in Miami. When Sioh filed for divorce from Malomine in November, he cited the date of separation as September 19, 2021 — which is significant to NeNe's case.
Before news of the split made headlines, NeNe's name drew attention after Bravo fans noticed she was edited out of a recent flashback episode. The decision came amid NeNe's legal battle with the network.
RadarOnline.com revealed that NeNe sued Bravo, NBC, and Andy Cohen last year, accusing them of racial discrimination. The case has since moved to arbitration and out of the public eye.