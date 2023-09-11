Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Drags Family Friend to Court Accusing Him of Selling Her Car Without Paying Her a Dime
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes accused her family friend of selling her car but failed to give her the proceeds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Leakes filed a “warrant application & affidavit” on April 12, 2023, in Georgia Court. RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the paperwork which listed the respondent as a man named Sean Bush.
In the filing, NeNe said that she gave her car to Sean on December 1, 2022. She wrote, “I gave my car to a family friend who owned a dealership to sell in December 2022. I never gave my title. He sold my car and never gave me the money.”
In May, NeNe asked that a May 26, 2023, court hearing be pushed by 30 days. She said Sean was working to “rectify the matter and” required additional time to do so.
A hearing was set for July 12, 2023, and both parties were required to attend. However, days before the hearing, NeNe voluntarily dismissed the entire case.
Sources close to the matter tell RadarOnline.com, the two settled their issues privately.
As we previously reported, NeNe still faces a legal battle filed by the landlord of her now-closed Swagg Boutique. In court documents, the landlord claimed NeNe signed a lease in 2017 and then extended it another year in 2021.
Per the filing, NeNe vacated the property in January 2022 but failed to pay the outstanding balance owed for rent of $22,900. The landlord said he had made multiple demands for payment, but NeNe blew him off.
NeNe temporarily closed her store in 2020 due to the pandemic. She opened it back up months later to hold a “going out of business” sale.
NeNe told The Jasmine Brand, “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain't here” in response to the lawsuit demanding $23k. The reality star has yet to file a response in court.
On top of all that, NeNe's oldest son Bryson Bryant remains behind bars after being arrested for possession of fentanyl. The arrest triggered a probation violation in a separate case which resulted in Bryant being ordered to remain jailed until at least January 2024.