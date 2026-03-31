EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sedaka's Bitter Secret He Took to the Grave — And How It Centered Around One Brutal Music Snub

"Neil would never admit it publicly, but it chafed him to see other acts who had far less influence on rock take their place among the immortals," said one insider who knew him well. "He felt he was robbed."

As rock fans well know, the Calendar Girl singer penned or cowrote a remarkable 700-plus songs – including hits such as Stupid Cupid for Connie Francis and Love Will Keep Us Together for Captain & Tennille – that cemented the reputations of many other acts.

But he was knocked off the pop charts for more than a decade by the British Invasion of the early 1960s. As he frequently said during live shows: "When the Beatles arrived in America, I retired!"

"I missed it," Sedaka said. "I missed it with a vengeance ... I listened to the radio and thought, what do I have to do? No more of the tra-la-las and do-be-dos, which I was the king of."