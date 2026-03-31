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EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sedaka's Bitter Secret He Took to the Grave — And How It Centered Around One Brutal Music Snub

Neil Sedaka was haunted until his death about being snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Source: MEGA

Neil Sedaka was haunted until his death about being snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

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March 31 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Pop powerhouse Neil Sedaka was haunted until his dying day about being snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the Oh! Carol crooner – who died Feb. 27 at a Los Angeles hospital at 86 – largely remained silent about his exclusion from the Hall during his life, insiders say he was privately bothered that he never received the honor despite putting out a string of more than 20 Top 40 hits throughout his spectacularly successful six-decade career.

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Neil Sedaka Felt Snubbed by Hall

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An insider said Neil Sedaka felt 'robbed' over his exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite his success.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Neil Sedaka felt 'robbed' over his exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite his success.

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"Neil would never admit it publicly, but it chafed him to see other acts who had far less influence on rock take their place among the immortals," said one insider who knew him well. "He felt he was robbed."

As rock fans well know, the Calendar Girl singer penned or cowrote a remarkable 700-plus songs – including hits such as Stupid Cupid for Connie Francis and Love Will Keep Us Together for Captain & Tennille – that cemented the reputations of many other acts.

But he was knocked off the pop charts for more than a decade by the British Invasion of the early 1960s. As he frequently said during live shows: "When the Beatles arrived in America, I retired!"

"I missed it," Sedaka said. "I missed it with a vengeance ... I listened to the radio and thought, what do I have to do? No more of the tra-la-las and do-be-dos, which I was the king of."

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Elton Revived Career, Snub Still Stung

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Elton John helped revive Sedaka's career in the 1970s, though sources said the Hall of Fame snub still bothered him.
Source: MEGA

Elton John helped revive Sedaka's career in the 1970s, though sources said the Hall of Fame snub still bothered him.

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Eventually, Elton John resurrected the Breaking Up Is Hard to Do singer's career in the early '70s, signing him to his Rocket Record label – but sources said Sedaka was stung he never received rock 'n' roll's ultimate honor.

"I'm not crying for Neil Sedaka, but he truly felt like he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame and, honestly, given his resume, who would argue with him?" the source reasoned.

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