Battle of the Execs? NBC Top Brass Accused of 'Throwing Each Other Under the Bus' Over Ronna McDaniel Backlash: Sources

Executives at NBC were accused of “throwing each other under the bus” this week after the network suffered severe backlash for hiring – and then firing – ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after McDaniel was fired from NBC News and MSNBC on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter compared the resulting situation to a “battle of the execs” and a “circus.”