'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Fires Back At Ex-Colleague's 'Defamatory' Lawsuit With Bombshell Extortion & Theft Claims
Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo made it clear she is not going down without a fight after being sued by her former fashion brand L'Abeye colleague Virginia "Ginny" Cox, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Cox is taking legal action against the Bravo personality for alleged fraud and breach of contract, claiming she was a co-owner of L'Abeye and had been axed from her position without receiving proper funds.
Olindo, on the other hand, told a much different story while responding to the shocking allegations.
"After being terminated for employee theft and other misconduct, Cox filed this defamatory lawsuit with the intention of extorting money through a set of claims that are knowingly false," the 30-year-old wrote in the court docs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cox alleged that Olindo approached her to join the business as co-owner with a 50 percent stake in 2018, suggesting the reality star used certain tactics in order to maintain control of the business, misappropriate funds, and keep her from finding more work.
Olindo argued that she was being misrepresented, claiming that Cox had been the one displaying questionable behavior on the job.
She alleged that Cox once hacked into her computer to access her American Express account, apparently using points to vacation with her boyfriend in Florida.
Olindo went on to claim that Cox stole clothing from the apparel company to sell for a profit, stating that she even had a security camera installed to monitor Cox.
"We deny that Ms. Cox stole any money from Olindo or their company," Cox's attorney told Page Six, the first outlet to report on their legal battle.
Cox previously claimed to be the one doing the heavy lifting for the company, however, Olindo said she was the one primarily helping to keep the company going.
"As Cox's employment with the Company progressed and starting in November 2021, Cox became increasingly unproductive, underperformed, and repeatedly brought a negative and toxic attitude that adversely affected the work culture and fellow employees," the filing read.
Olindo said she was forced to terminate Cox on May 19, 2022, claiming Cox was "never" an owner because she was "unwilling" to take "financial risks."
Olindo is seeking a trial by jury and damages as a result of the allegations Cox made against her. She is suing for six counterclaims.
Cox sued Olindo for 14 causes of action, including breach of contract, dissolution of partnership, fraud, and defamation.