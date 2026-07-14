Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Sounds Alarm Over Twisted New Scam Exploiting Missing Mom Investigation Months After Abduction

Additionally, faux ransom requests have become a problem for authorities.

After Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1, authorities immediately suspected there were bad actors involved. Their suspicions were confirmed quickly after a series of ransom notes hit the media demand Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's return.

While some were taken seriously, others were immediately ruled to be shams. A California man named Derrick Callella pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device after calling and sending texts regarding a bitcoin transfer to Nancy’s family on February 4.

While authorities took a series of notes under advisement, they advised the family to not send over any money. The family publicly offered to pay the ransom, but ultimately decided not to.

Later in the investigation, authorities confirmed the ransom notes were not real. "None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine," the FBI official told Reuters.

The sheriff's spokesperson, ⁠Angelica Carrillo, added on June 30, "We don't have any updates, other than this is still an active investigation."