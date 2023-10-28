Murdered L.A. Model Maleesa Marie Mooney Died of 'Blunt Force Trauma,' Death Ruled 'Homicidal Violence'

According to the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, Mooney had been beaten and bound before being stuffed into her own refrigerator.

The report also indicated that she had suffered blunt force trauma to various parts of her body. Additionally, toxicology tests showed the presence of cocaine and alcohol in her system.

Mooney was last seen on video surveillance at her apartment on September 6th. It was her mother who discovered the gruesome scene after she requested a welfare check.

Law enforcement officials entered the residence on September 12th and made the shocking discovery.