Murdered L.A. Model Maleesa Marie Mooney Died of 'Blunt Force Trauma,' Death Ruled 'Homicidal Violence'
New details have emerged in the tragic death of Maleesa Marie Mooney, a 31-year-old model, whose body was found in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on September 12th.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner recently completed Mooney's autopsy report, which revealed that her cause of death was "homicidal violence," RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, Mooney had been beaten and bound before being stuffed into her own refrigerator.
The report also indicated that she had suffered blunt force trauma to various parts of her body. Additionally, toxicology tests showed the presence of cocaine and alcohol in her system.
Mooney was last seen on video surveillance at her apartment on September 6th. It was her mother who discovered the gruesome scene after she requested a welfare check.
Law enforcement officials entered the residence on September 12th and made the shocking discovery.
Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made in relation to Mooney's murder. The Los Angeles Police Department has not provided any updates on the case.
Mooney's sister, Jourdin Pauline, disclosed that the victim was two months pregnant. She revealed, "She was super excited, and I know she really wanted a kid, and it's something that she has always talked about."
Pauline added that Mooney's boyfriend was devastated by the incident.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the family has not received many details about the case.
Pauline expressed her shock and horror when she and her family arrived at Mooney's apartment after the welfare check. She described the scene as "chilling" and recalled, "Different parts of the carpet were ripped up, and the refrigerator was gone. Whatever happened that night was very scary and traumatic. I know she was so scared. I just hate to think about it."
In a separate incident two days prior to Mooney's death, another model, Nichole Coats, was found deceased in her downtown Los Angeles apartment. Although there were similarities between the two cases, the police have stated that they are not related.
Coats' autopsy report, released on Tuesday, revealed that she died on September 10th from "cocaine and ethanol toxicity," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
The tragic deaths of Mooney and Coats have left the modeling community in shock and mourning. As investigations continue, authorities are working to find answers and bring justice to the victims and their families.