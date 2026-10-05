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EXCLUSIVE: MSNBC Shake-Up 'Puts Lawrence O'Donnell's Future in Focus'

MSNBC's shake-up reportedly puts Lawrence O'Donnell's future at the network firmly in focus.
Source: MEGA

MSNBC's shake-up reportedly puts Lawrence O'Donnell's future at the network firmly in focus.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Anchor Alex Witt's exit from MS NOW after 27 years has veteran personalities at the network fearing management may be considering younger – and cheaper – talent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders suggest The Last Word host Lawrence O'Donnell, 74, has reason to pay attention. "Alex should be a warning to everybody," a network insider told RadarOnline.com.

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Veteran Anchors Face Pressure as Networks Seek 'Younger and Cheaper' Talent

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Alex Witt's MS NOW exit after 27 years has reportedly raised concerns among veteran network personalities.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Alex Witt's MS NOW exit after 27 years has reportedly raised concerns among veteran network personalities.

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"Experience and loyalty used to protect you. Not anymore. Executives are looking at age, salary and what it would cost to put somebody younger in that chair."

The source added: "Lawrence is a legend, but legends are expensive. If the strategy is younger and cheaper, nobody should feel untouchable."

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Network Denies O'Donnell Is on the Chopping Block

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Lawrence O'Donnell 'isn't going anywhere,' according to an MS NOW spokesperson.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Lawrence O'Donnell 'isn't going anywhere,' according to an MS NOW spokesperson.

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However, a network spokesperson insists Witt chose to leave and that there is "no effort to replace any hosts" and "Lawrence O'Donnell isn't going anywhere."

The veteran news anchor announced her departure back in July, which concluded an almost three-decade career covering some of the biggest stories in politics on weekends.

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