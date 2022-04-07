Team Kandi! Monica Defends 'RHOA' Star As Being 'One Of The Greatest Moms' After Baby Daddy Drama

R&B singer Monica defended Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss as being "one of the greatest moms" she knows amid drama with Russell "Block" Spencer.

The For You I Will singer, 41, sent "love and light" to her friend via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, raving over Kandi being a top-tier parent.

"You've always gone above and beyond for your children & @rileyburruss is a shining example of just how amazing you are! Love you both," Monica gushed.