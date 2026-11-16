'We Were Slaves': Model Claims Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Assaulted Her '200 Times' After Being Lured Into Working for Disgraced Financier
Nov. 16 2026, Updated 2:46 p.m. ET
A bevy of former models who claimed to have been abused and assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein have come forward with new revelations, RadarOnline.com can report.
The disgraced financier would allegedly focus his "model search" on hundreds of vulnerable young women, often immigrants to the United States who didn't have enough money or stability yet.
Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Approached Foreign Models
Several of the foreign-born victims of Epstein have shared their sordid stories with the BBC, including a woman known only as "Simona," who said during her two years knowing the businessman, she was r-ped around 200 times, while he also controlled every aspect of her life.
"We were there for the purposes of serving Epstein. Slaves, who also have been r-ped," Simona told the BBC World Service.
Another woman, Anka (also not her real name), met Epstein in her early twenties in Paris, and said she was tasked with recruiting even more young women to the alleged s-x trafficker.
"It was almost like a cult," claimed Anka. "We're bringing more and more victims on a regular basis, like the survival of the cult would depend on it. He had this obsession with having more and more women to abuse."
'I Was Just One of Many Young Women He Played'
Anka was seduced by Epstein's luxurious lifestyle, which he promised her if she agreed to work for him.
"Epstein seemed like that person you get to meet once in your lifetime, who changes the course of your life," she reflected. "He promised to help me with my U.S. visa, to have a meeting with the top (modeling) agencies.
"I was just one of many young women who he played."
Anka said she and at least 20 other foreign women in the same situation were "controlled" by Epstein through threats related to their housing, finances and even immigration status.
"I don't think the public understands enough that after 2008, after his arrest, Epstein created a new scheme. He was looking for the so-called 'assistants,'" Anka shared. "It was not a real job – it was a very elaborate scheme he created in order to continue abusing young women in their early twenties."
Foreign Models Felt Reporting Epstein Would Be a Waste of Time
Another woman, Roza Gilles from Uzbekistan, was at first referred to in court files as "Jane Doe" before revealing her identity. She said Epstein offered her a series of modeling jobs when she was 18, and then offered her a job in Miami as an assistant. However, a week into her new role, he allegedly started molesting her.
"I was in so much pain," she confessed. "Being assaulted for the first time in your life, it's an out-of-body experience, I just froze."
Giles said she was too scared to report the wealthy socialite, despite the fact that Epstein was already a convicted felon when he attacked her.
"I knew that reporting a sexual assault, reporting a r-pe, with this individual, won't work," she continued. "Why would it? Nobody's going to listen to me: an immigrant, an 18-year-old girl from Uzbekistan. My life is going to be ruined."
House Investigation Uncovers Jeffrey Epstein's Empire of Lies
The women's revelations echo a stunning new investigation that uncovered that the disgraced financier would target broke young girls with promises of money and fame if they joined his group of escorts.
According to a House report, Epstein was able to traffic and abuse young women with limited consequences.
"Over the course of several decades, Epstein used various methods to recruit and entrap young women into his web of abuse," the report states. "Epstein strategized to target young women and girls who lacked sufficient support, making them vulnerable to offers of financial stability, housing, and affection."
"Epstein proceeded to dangle promises of career opportunities and comfort until the survivors of his crimes became completely dependent and subservient to his wishes."