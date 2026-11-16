Several of the foreign-born victims of Epstein have shared their sordid stories with the BBC, including a woman known only as "Simona," who said during her two years knowing the businessman, she was r-ped around 200 times, while he also controlled every aspect of her life.

"We were there for the purposes of serving Epstein. Slaves, who also have been r-ped," Simona told the BBC World Service.

Another woman, Anka (also not her real name), met Epstein in her early twenties in Paris, and said she was tasked with recruiting even more young women to the alleged s-x trafficker.

"It was almost like a cult," claimed Anka. "We're bringing more and more victims on a regular basis, like the survival of the cult would depend on it. He had this obsession with having more and more women to abuse."