Minka Kelly’s Boyfriend ‘Imagine Dragons’ Singer Dan Reynolds Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and his ex-wife Aja Volkman have hashed out a divorce deal that covers the division of their property and support.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Volkman informed the court of the agreement reached. Reynolds has not filed an official response to Volkman’s divorce petition prior to the deal.
As we previously reported, back in August, Volkman filed court documents to end her 10-year union. The exes first announced their split back in September 2022.
Dan and Aja share four children: daughter Arrow, 10, twin daughters Gia and Coco, 5, and son Valentine, 2.
In her recent filing, Volkman said, “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement.”
The judge has yet to rule on the settlement being entered in court.
Following the split, Reynolds told fans, “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
The exes were married in 2011 and split in 2018. They reconciled once before breaking things off a second time.
Reynolds has been linked to actress Minka Kelly since November 2022. The couple have been seen all over Los Angeles packing on the PDA.
In June, sources told Us Weekly that Kelly and Reynolds were “so in love.”
The insider said even with Reynolds’ “busy” schedule, “he and Minka spend as much of their free time together as possible. When they can’t be together, oftentimes they’re texting, FaceTiming and calling each other.”
Prior to the Imagine Dragons singer, Kelly was in a serious relationship with ex-Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Kelly and Noah broke things off for good in 2022.