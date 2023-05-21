Minka Kelly Falling Hard For Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons Singer Helped Ease Pain From Trevor Noah Split: Sources
Minka Kelly has fallen hard for Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds — and sources revealed the two are the “perfect couple,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source said The Friday Night Lights actress, 42, is not only into Reynolds’ personality but loves that he flaunts his killer bod on stage.
An insider said Minka, “loves that gals swoon over her man and his six-pack abs.”
The 35-year-old singer — who has four kids with his estranged wife Aja Volkman — displayed his wares by performing shirtless in barely there green shorts during a March 18 show in Florida.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aja recently filed for divorce from Dan.
Being on the hunk’s arm has apparently eased the pain of Minka’s bust-up with former Daily Show host Trevor Noah last May.
“Minka and Dan are perfect together,” said a source. “She got tired of Trevor being so work-obsessed and Dan caters to her every whim. She’s feeling like she traded up!”
Back in 2022, sources told People that Minka and Trevor were officially over. The two were first linked together in 2020.
"Minka is single now," a source said at the time. "They have been broken up for a while."
Another insider said Minka was keeping a positive attitude. "She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy,” said the source.
A year before the split, a friend of the couple said they were “very happy.” The pal claimed the relationship was “very serious.”
"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the source added. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."
Trevor and Minka broke up in May 2021 but were back together weeks later after “figuring things out.”
A source close to Trevor said the comedian is back in the dating game himself. Since the split, the ex- was seen on a cozy dinner with singer Dua Lipa.