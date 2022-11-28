Minka Kelly Spotted Holding Hands With 'Imagine Dragons' Singer Dan Reynolds Weeks After Trevor Noah Breakup
Actress Minka Kelly was spotted getting cozy and holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, confirming rumors that the pair are more than just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair were seen out and about enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles on Sunday, following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kelly, 42, was previously romantically tied with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, 38. The couple's rumored reconciliation was squashed when the South African comedian was seen kissing pop star Dua Lipa, 27, in September 2022 — just a month after the couple reportedly got back together.
The back and forth from her previous 2-year relationship — and Noah's moving on to Dua Lipa — didn't seem to weigh down the Friday Night Lights actress for long though, as rumors that she had a new beau in her life circulated.
Confirmation of those rumors was on display for all to see on November 27.
Wearing a black graphic tank, leggings, and a wide-brim sun hat, Kelly beamed as she held hands with the pop singer, who also donned a causal look for the outing, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.
Reynolds wore a plain white t-shirt, black athletic shorts, black crew socks, and Vans sneakers, as he held Kelly's hand close to his chest during their nature walk.
It was the second sighting of the couple in a matter of days.
Kelly and Reynolds were first seen enjoying a romantic dinner at a restaurant in Silver Lake — which lasted for hours before the actress drove them home.
As they were seen leaving the restaurant, paparazzi snapped photos of the Whatever It Takes singer gently stroking Kelly's hair.
The bit of PDA captured was nothing in comparison to the joy that was on display during their Los Angeles walk on Sunday.
Previously, Reynolds was married to American indie singer Aja Volkman for over 10 years. Reynolds and Volkman filed for divorce in September 2022, around the same time that Kelly and Noah's relationship was done for good.