Minka Kelly’s Boyfriend ‘Imagine Dragons’ Singer Dan Reynolds Hit With Divorce Papers By Estranged Wife

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has been hit with divorce papers by his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Aja Volkman filed a petition to end her 10-year union. The exes first announced their split back in September 2022.

The news was first reported by TheBlast.com. Dan and Aja share four children: daughter Arrow, 10, twin daughters Gia and Coco, 5, and son Valentine, 2.

Last year, Reynolds said, “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.” The couple got hitched in 2011 and split in 2018. They eventually reconciled before breaking up once again.

Dan has moved on from his estranged wife to actress Minka Kelly. The duo has been linked together since November 2022 when they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll around Los Angeles. Minka previously dated Daily Show host Trevor Noah. A source revealed her relationship with the musician has been much easier for her.

“Minka and Dan are perfect together,” said a source. “She got tired of Trevor being so work-obsessed and Dan caters to her every whim. She’s feeling like she traded up!” Back in 2022, sources told People that Minka and Trevor were officially over. The two were first linked together in 2020.

"Minka is single now," a source said at the time. "They have been broken up for a while." Reynolds and his estranged wife have maintained a friendly relationship since the split. Volkman previously praised her ex for co-parenting successfully.

“I’m proud of you @danreynolds I’m proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball-coaching baby-loving Dad that you are, I know that it’s been a crazy road. It’s killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding,” she wrote. Reynolds has yet to respond to the divorce.