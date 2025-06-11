Miley Cyrus Makes Very Candid Statement About Sex — And Reveals How She Dodged a 'Family War'

On Tuesday's episode of Monica Lewinsky' s podcast Reclaiming, the iconic Disney alum left the 51-year-old in shock and burying her face in her hands after making a graphic sex confession, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cyrus said: "I was coming from Disney so, in my way too, it was never a strategic of 'I'm going to shed the skin,' but it was only so dramatic and so shocking for people... what I did wasn't shocking, it was who I was that was shocking.

"Like if you imagine you know a couple years ago, like WAP, you know what it's about."

Cyrus was left shocked after Lewinsky admitted she didn't know what that meant before the singer asked: "Are we telling Monica Lewinsky what WAP is about? Do I tell her? Do I tell her?"

Then, Lewinsky buried her head in her hands and called herself a "loser," before Cyrus told her: "It stands for wet a** p****, okay? And it got performed at the (2021) Grammys.

"I dressed as a teddy bear (at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards) and got shamed, but Cardi B isn't for kids. She's not a child star."