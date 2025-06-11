Miley Cyrus Makes Very Candid Statement About Sex — And Reveals How She Dodged a 'Family War'
Miley Cyrus' most candid sex confession yet has been revealed.
On Tuesday's episode of Monica Lewinsky's podcast Reclaiming, the iconic Disney alum left the 51-year-old in shock and burying her face in her hands after making a graphic sex confession, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cyrus said: "I was coming from Disney so, in my way too, it was never a strategic of 'I'm going to shed the skin,' but it was only so dramatic and so shocking for people... what I did wasn't shocking, it was who I was that was shocking.
"Like if you imagine you know a couple years ago, like WAP, you know what it's about."
Cyrus was left shocked after Lewinsky admitted she didn't know what that meant before the singer asked: "Are we telling Monica Lewinsky what WAP is about? Do I tell her? Do I tell her?"
Then, Lewinsky buried her head in her hands and called herself a "loser," before Cyrus told her: "It stands for wet a** p****, okay? And it got performed at the (2021) Grammys.
"I dressed as a teddy bear (at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards) and got shamed, but Cardi B isn't for kids. She's not a child star."
Over the years, the Cyrus family hasn't been shy about hiding their family feud from their fans.
Cyrus admitted the family did experience a "really difficult, dark decade," and at one point, half of her family members weren't on speaking terms – but they were able to work it all out without therapy.
She explained: "We're so messy, we didn’t even do any of that. Just to get each other into a room to get to counseling would have been a war."
As previously reported, Billy Ray Cyrus and his now ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, divorced – which caused a lot of turmoil in the famous family.
Cyrus explained on the podcast: "(I) watched what happens when you don’t clean things up as they’re happening.
"They really do stack. And then all of a sudden you go, 'Oh my God, it’s been 10 years, and this is a mess I barely even know how to start.' This is emotional hoarding."
During an "important year," the former Hannah Montana superstar decided to "put those lines of communication back together" and work things out with her family members.
She explained: "I just kind of busted through the pile that stacked and just (went), 'I'm here, you’re here, let’s start by having a good time together, and then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other’s life, then we’ll be in a better place to have these conversations.'"
Cyrus explained instead of seeking therapy to help mend their issues, she found it "easier to (wave) a white flag."
But sex and family issues weren't the only topics Cyrus came clean about.
For many years, Cyrus became very well known for her love of stripping down in public – and she believes it took a massive toll on her failed marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
She admitted: "I lost everything during (2013) in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally. If I kept dressing or acting a certain way... my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman whose sexual expression... it was not for them.
"It was like sharing with the world, so guys who I would try to date, or who I was engaged to at the time, that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only.
"And the fact that I would pose nude or dance in very little clothes, or show my body, was making them feel like I was taking something away that was meant to be for them."