EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus V Liam Hemsworth! How Engaged Singer is Plotting to Take Wrecking Ball to Her Ex's Nuptials

"The timing of Miley's engagement to Maxx is very suspect," said a source. "She swears it has nothing to do with Liam getting engaged, but it's hard to believe that since she's still so obsessed with him.

"It is not that she doesn't love Maxx, she does. But as much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time," said the insider.

The Hannah Montana alum was 17 when she and the Aussie hunk met on the set of the romantic drama film The Last Song in 2009. The two dated on and off before tying the knot in December 2018. But the marriage was short-lived and they were divorced by February 2020.