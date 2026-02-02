Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus V Liam Hemsworth! How Engaged Singer is Plotting to Take Wrecking Ball to Her Ex's Nuptials

miley cyrus liam hemsworth wrecking ball wedding plot
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth face renewed drama as 'Wrecking Ball' singer targets ex's wedding plans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando, but she's still obsessed with hunky ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal her fixation is just getting more intense as they both plan weddings in 2026.

On Dec. 2, it was announced 26-year-old drummer Morando had popped the question to the Wrecking Ball singer, 33, after four years of dating. It comes just three months after Hemsworth, 35, revealed he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, 29-year-old model Gabriella Brooks.

Questionable Timing For Miley's Engagement

Maxx Morando proposed to Miley Cyrus after four years of dating.
Source: MEGA

Maxx Morando proposed to Miley Cyrus after four years of dating.

"The timing of Miley's engagement to Maxx is very suspect," said a source. "She swears it has nothing to do with Liam getting engaged, but it's hard to believe that since she's still so obsessed with him.

"It is not that she doesn't love Maxx, she does. But as much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time," said the insider.

The Hannah Montana alum was 17 when she and the Aussie hunk met on the set of the romantic drama film The Last Song in 2009. The two dated on and off before tying the knot in December 2018. But the marriage was short-lived and they were divorced by February 2020.

Miley's Reaction To Liam's News

Liam Hemsworth revealed his engagement to longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks months before Cyrus announced hers.
Source: MEGA

Liam Hemsworth revealed his engagement to longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks months before Cyrus announced hers.

"She had a huge reaction when she found out Liam was getting married again and then suddenly, about two months later, she's also engaged," said the source.

"What's worse is she's been trying to pump everyone who knows Liam for information about his wedding," the source said. "It's so obvious that she wants to make sure to outdo him – she keeps trying to find out his date, his venue and who's on his guest list."

Wedding Wars!

Insiders said Cyrus met Hemsworth met on the set of 'The Last Song.'
Source: MEGA

As loyal fans may know, Cyrus met Hemsworth met on the set of 'The Last Song.'

As much as the Malibu singer thinks she's being subtle, everyone can see she's caught up in this race to see who can have the bigger fairytale moment, according to the source.

"She cannot help comparing everything she is doing now to what Liam is doing," said the insider. "It is like she needs to prove that she has moved on faster and better than he has, like happiness is some sort of competition to win."

