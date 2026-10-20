Miley Cyrus Claims Late Godmother Dolly Parton Sent Her a Supernatural Sign Following Tragic Death: 'I Know She's Here With Me'

Cyrus said she has a mannequin of Parton in her bedroom that the singer gave her as a Christmas gift.

While alone, she played a video of Parton performing “Jolene” on her phone, lit a candle, and placed a flower beside the mannequin.

She then silently asked Parton to flicker the lights if she was there. Cyrus said the hallway lights began flickering shortly afterward.

Her fiancé, Maxx Morando, also witnessed the lights, although Cyrus said he did not know what she had asked Parton to do. Cyrus described the moment as evidence that she could still feel her godmother’s presence.

Parton died Aug. 25 at age 80 after what her representatives described as a brief battle with cancer. Her death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.