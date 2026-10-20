Miley Cyrus Claims Late Godmother Dolly Parton Sent Her a Supernatural Sign Following Tragic Death: 'I Know She's Here With Me'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 9:02 a.m. ET
Miley Cyrus told the audience at the Hollywood Bowl that she believes her late godmother, Dolly Parton, sent her a sign after Cyrus asked for one at home.
During her second sold-out performance at the Los Angeles venue on Sunday, Oct. 18, Cyrus described a private moment involving a mannequin of the country music star, a candle, a flower, and the country icon’s 1974 hit “Jolene.”
Cyrus said the experience made her feel that Parton remains close to her.
Miley Cyrus Says Late Godmother Dolly Parton Sent Her a Sign
Cyrus said she has a mannequin of Parton in her bedroom that the singer gave her as a Christmas gift.
While alone, she played a video of Parton performing “Jolene” on her phone, lit a candle, and placed a flower beside the mannequin.
She then silently asked Parton to flicker the lights if she was there. Cyrus said the hallway lights began flickering shortly afterward.
Her fiancé, Maxx Morando, also witnessed the lights, although Cyrus said he did not know what she had asked Parton to do. Cyrus described the moment as evidence that she could still feel her godmother’s presence.
Parton died Aug. 25 at age 80 after what her representatives described as a brief battle with cancer. Her death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.
About Their Bond
Parton became Cyrus’ godmother after developing a friendship with Billy Ray Cyrus while touring in the 1990s.
Billy Ray asked Parton to take on the role when Miley was born in 1992, beginning a relationship that grew into a close personal and professional bond.
Parton later appeared as Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana, playing a fictionalized version of herself alongside her goddaughter.
Disney describes the character as Miley Stewart’s godmother on the series.
The pair also performed together numerous times. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Cyrus joined Parton for “Jolene” as part of a tribute to Parton, who was that year’s MusiCares Person of the Year.
They also co-hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC on Dec. 31, 2022, helping viewers ring in 2023.
Cyrus has continued honoring Parton since her death, including performing “Jolene” during her Hollywood Bowl shows.
Hollywood Bowl Shows Draw Attention
The two Hollywood Bowl concerts marked Cyrus’ first full concerts in about four years and were sold out.
The performances also became a return-to-the-stage moment for the singer as she promoted her latest album, Bass Persuades.
During the second show, Cyrus also addressed criticism of her first performance, when some viewers complained that she did not sing every lyric.
Before launching into a song, she joked, “Oh, I forgot I’m supposed to sing every f***ing line.”